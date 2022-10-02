Texas man arrested for allegedly stabbing food truck worker during botched robbery: report

An Austin man was arrested on aggravated robbery charges for allegedly stabbing a food truck employee during a botched robbery this week.

The suspect, 60-year-old Bruce Allen, was booked into the Travis County Jail shortly before midnight on Monday and is being held on a $40,000 bond, according to jail records.

He's accused of confronting the woman with a knife as she was closing down the food truck in north Austin and demanding money, KXAN reports.

The worker raised her arm to defend herself and Allen allegedly stabbed her once in the bicep, according to the local news outlet. She was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for a 1-2 inch stab wound.

The suspect was later arrested by police after the worker and food truck owner called 911.

FORT HOOD SOLDIER CHARGED WITH MURDER OF TEXAS WOMAN, BOND SET AT $1 MILLION

Food trucks in the Texas state capital have been targeted in a string of robberies in recent months.

Police were searching for two suspects in June who robbed two separate food trucks at gun point around midnight on June 22.

Fernando Marri, the owner of Boteco Food Truck in East Austin, told Fox 7 Austin last month that his business has been robbed 15 times over the past four years, but that the incidents have increased in frequency over the last 18 months.

The Austin city council slashed about a third of the Austin Police Department's budget in August 2020 and canceled cadet classes, leading to a surge in officers leave the force.