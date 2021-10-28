Texas man arrested for allegedly torturing a child's hamster, facing up to 25 years in prison: police

A 34-year-old San Antonio man was arrested on animal cruelty charges after he allegedly "tortured a young child's hamster," according to Animal Care Services and the San Antonio Police Department.

Roosevelt James Johnson was arrested last week for cruelty to a non-livestock animal, domestic violence and other outstanding warrants.

Animal Care Services said that on May 11, Johnson allegedly squeezed a "child's pet to death during a domestic violence disturbance."

Roberto Ramirez confirmed that he represents Johnson but declined to comment further on the case.

Due to the felony animal cruelty count and other charges for gun and drug possession, Johnson is facing up to 25 years in prison if convicted, according to the Animal Care Society.

The San Antonio Police Department's North Patrol Property Crimes Unit assisted the Animal Care Society in the investigation.