Texas man arrested for attempted homicide outside of Monaca bar

MONACA — One man has been arrested after an argument ended with a shooting near a borough bar early Sunday.

According to police affidavits, Monaca police arrested Bayron Paz, 28, of Brownsville, Texas, for attempted murder. Surveillance video showed Paz shooting another man twice in the legs in the parking lot of P-Dub's Sports Bar & Grille just after midnight.

Video evidence shows the victim and Paz arguing in the parking lot before the shooting, but it has not been released what the two were arguing about. In the middle of the argument, Paz pulled out a handgun and fired twice into the victim's legs, police said. Others were seen in the area during the shooting, but no injuries have been reported beyond the shooting victim.

The affidavit does not mention why Paz was in Beaver County at the time or if he knew the victim. At this time, the victim's condition also remains unknown.

Paz faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and risking a catastrophe. His bail has been set at $500,000.

