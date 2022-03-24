Texas man arrested after calling in bomb threat to Longwood Elementary School, cops say

A 27-year-old Texas man was arrested after calling in a bomb threat to Longwood Elementary School Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Longwood police were called around 12:05 p.m. after a man said there was a bomb in the school. The school was locked down but no device was located, said Longwood police Lt. Brad Tollas.

Members of the Winter Springs Police Department and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office tracked the call to a man identified as Ethan E. Curtis in Texas, Tollas said. Officials later learned Curtis made a similar call to a school to Guadalupe County, Texas, according to Tollas. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Curtis in Seguin, Texas, on local charges.

Longwood police also issued an arrest warrant on a false report concerning planting a bomb.

