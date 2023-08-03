Texas man arrested, charged with violent conduct toward police in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Texas man was arrested this week in Dallas and accused of obstruction and violent conduct toward law enforcement on the U.S Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, the U.S. Attorney Office for the District of Columbia said in a news release.

Dustin Ray Williams, 32, of Brady, Texas, is charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, according to the release. He is also charged with several misdemeanor offenses including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and violent conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

He was arrested Monday in Dallas and was scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Williams entered and remained inside the restricted area of the U.S. Capitol grounds, federal authorities said.

He posted a video on Facebook titled “The TRUTH about the DC Capitol Riots from a first hand witness” and said it was not the first time he had “run-ins” with D.C. riot police after stating he participated in the Jan. 6 rally, according to a criminal complaint written by the FBI.

He also said in the video that he was with other protesters singing and they all worked their way up to the second level of the Capitol building.

According to the release, Williams approached a line of Capitol Police officers, shoving and pushing them by placing his hands on their shields.

Dustin Ray Williams (far left, in orange) was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges including obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and violence toward officers at the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

According to a recorded video obtained by the FBI, Williams is heard saying, “There’s a lot more of us coming,” and cursed at police after rioters clashed with the line of officers.

In another video he posted on Facebook, Williams said, “We did get into it with the cops, just a little bit,” according to the complaint.

Video also shows Williams being pepper-sprayed by an officer after he continued to push officers and grabbed the arm of an officer, the complaint says.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section and is being investigated by the FBI’s San Antonio and Washington field offices.

According to the release, more than 1,000 people have been arrested in almost all 50 states on crimes related to the Jan. 6. riot. More than 350 people have been charged with assault or impeding law enforcement.