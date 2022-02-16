Texas man arrested in Fort Myers on seven charges, including four counts of human smuggling

A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Fort Myers.

The driver, Abel Fernando Navas-Salazar, of Pasadena, Texas, was arrested on seven charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license; operating an unregistered vehicle; attaching a license tag not assigned; and four counts of human smuggling.

The driver was transporting four undocumented immigrants to Miami for financial profit, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol arrested Abel Fernando Navas-Salazar, 19, of Pasadena, Texas on Feb. 15, 2022. He is accused of operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license; operating an unregistered vehicle; attaching a license tag not assigned; and four counts of human smuggling. Photo via Florida Highway Patrol.

The four occupants were turned over to federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security for immigration processing.

Navas-Salazar is being held in custody on a $21,750 bond, Lee County Jail records indicate.

He's next due in court on March 21.

