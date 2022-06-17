Texas man arrested for harboring teen he met online who was subject of Amber Alert

A 31-year-old Texas man was arrested after a 13-year-old girl who had an Amber Alert out for her overnight Wednesday was found at his Arlington home.

The two had agreed to meet up after chatting online, police said. The teen was reported missing from Honey Grove.

The girl’s mother had reportedly come home from work at midnight Wednesday and found her daughter gone and the alert was issued shortly after.

Arlington is about 100 miles southwest of Honey Grove.

Police said they followed up on a tip that the girl was in the area and when they arrived other people were at his apartment as well. It’s unclear who they were.

Neighbors was charged with one count of harboring a runaway.

The teen has since been safely returned to her family.

There were no reports that the girl had been hurt in any way.

Neighbors could face more charges as the investigation continues, police said.