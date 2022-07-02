Texas man arrested after making 'terrorist threat' toward Supreme Court

A man in Texas was arrested after he allegedly made a "terrorist threat" toward the Supreme Court following the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Mikeal Archambault, 20, was arrested on June 25 by The Colony Police Department in Texas after allegedly making a "terrorist threat" toward the Supreme Court online on Twitter.

A spokesperson for the police department told Fox News Digital that they were contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations following the treat that Archambault allegedly made on Twitter.

After an investigation by the department's criminal investigative division, police obtained "probable cause for an arrest warrant."

Archambault was then arrested at his residence in The Colony, Texas, according to the spokesperson.

"TCPD was contacted by the FBI regarding on-line Twitter threats toward the Supreme Court. In conjunction with the FBI, TCPD Criminal Investigative Division conducted an investigation and obtained probable cause for an arrest warrant. The suspect was arrested at his residence," the spokesperson said.

He was charged with making a terroristic threat and booked into the Denton County Jail on June 25 and was released on June 26 on a $25,000 surety bond.

Libs of TikTok first reported the arrest.