Texas man arrested near U.S. vice president's residence on weapons charge: Secret Service

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Hosenball
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A San Antonio man was arrested near the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Wednesday and was charged with weapons-related offenses, the U.S. Secret Service said.

The Secret Service, responsible for the security of the president and vice president, said the suspect, Paul Murray, 31, was detained by its uniformed officers on the street near a government complex that houses the vice president's residence and the U.S. Naval Observatory.

Washington's Metropolitan Police Department said its officers then arrested and charged Murray.

The department said the arrest was sparked by an "intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas." The department did not elaborate on the bulletin's contents.

A reporter at Fox News' Washington affiliate tweeted a Texas law enforcement bulletin that said Murray had been experiencing "paranoid delusions" that the military or government wanted to kill him, and that he sent his mother a text message saying he was in Washington and was going to "take care of his problem."

D.C. police said Murray was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device.

Police said a rifle and ammunition were recovered from Murray's vehicle.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden defends inaction against Saudi crown prince in killing

    President Joe Biden defended his decision to waive any punishment for Saudi Arabia's crown prince in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, claiming that acting against the Saudi royal would have been diplomatically unprecedented for the United States. Biden, in an ABC News interview that aired Wednesday, discussed his administration's decision to exempt Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from any penalties for the Oct. 2, 2018, killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. U.S. intelligence, in a report released Feb. 26, concluded that the crown prince authorized the team of Saudi security and intelligence officials that killed Khashoggi.

  • California Lawmaker Introduces Legislation That Would Decertify Cops for Misconduct

    California is one of only four states that doesn’t have a process to decertify cops. New legislation introduced by state lawmakers would allow the state to finally have an avenue to weed out cops who commit misconduct.

  • FBI issues new arrests, charges against Proud Boys leaders linked to Capitol riot

    The FBI has arrested four prominent members of the Proud Boys stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, law enforcement officials told the New York Times.Why it matters: Taking the latest conspiracy indictment into account, more than a dozen members of the Proud Boys face charges. The group has come under scrutiny as authorities work to determine who instigated the siege that left five people dead.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Prosecutors allege in the indictment that Charles Donohoe, a leader of the Proud Boys from North Carolina, and Zach Rehl, the president of the group’s Philadelphia chapter, conspired "to interfere with law enforcement officers at the Capitol and obstruct the certification of President Biden’s electoral victory," the Times writes. "Two other high-ranking Proud Boys who were already facing similar charges ... were also implicated as part of the conspiracy."Axios has requested comment from the FBI on the charges and arrests.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Vice President Kamala Harris’ portfolio becomes focus of Biden agenda

    With two months into the Biden-Harris administration, questions are circulating about the portfolio of Vice President Kamala Harris — which issues she’s focusing on during her time in office. Democratic sources close to the issue tell theGrio Vice President Harris has been a complete partner in all of President Joe Biden’s efforts.

  • US: Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden

    Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November's presidential election, according to a declassified intelligence assessment that found broad efforts by the Kremlin and Iran to shape the outcome of the race but ultimately no evidence that any foreign actor changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process. The report released Tuesday from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence represents the most detailed assessment of the array of foreign threats to the 2020 election.

  • Joe Biden Was Right the First Time on the Filibuster

    Americans who have been hoping that the supposedly “moderate” President Biden will stand up to his party on something concrete will have to wait yet a little longer. Having reaffirmed as recently as yesterday afternoon that he still favored the Senate filibuster, the president told George Stephanopoulos last night that he was now open to changing his mind. At the very least, Biden suggested, the filibuster should be amended so that senators have to keep talking in order to sustain it. Why? Because “Democracy is having a hard time functioning.” Is it, though? And, if so, when did this start? All told, there is an unavoidable whiff of “for me, but not for thee” about the Democratic Party’s approach to the Senate’s rules. Biden served in the upper chamber for three and a half decades, during which time he participated enthusiastically in an untold number of filibusters. Looking back on his career in 2005, Biden suggested that one of the most important lessons he had learned in 1975 was that, even when considering minor rules changes (in that case reducing the cloture threshold from 67 to 60), any “rules change by a simple majority vote” was “misguided.” “The Senate,” Biden said, “ought not act rashly by changing its rules to satisfy a strong-willed majority acting in the heat of the moment.” Having left the vice president’s office in 2017, Biden persisted in this belief, looking on contentedly as his party used the filibuster in order to stymie the lion’s share of the Trump agenda and stating during last year’s presidential election that “ending the filibuster is a very dangerous move.” That only now, having become president, Biden believes that a simple majority should change the rules is curious, to say the least. Alas, Biden is not alone in his overnight conversion. Unlike Mitch McConnell and his Republican colleagues, who resisted intense anti-filibuster pressure from President Trump, the Democratic Party has folded, almost to a man, within seven weeks. In 2017, 31 of the 48 senators who caucus with the Democrats — including figures such as Kamala Harris, Ed Markey, Mazie Hirono, and Cory Booker — signed a bipartisan letter affirming their opposition to “any effort to curtail the existing rights and prerogatives of Senators to engage in full, robust, and extended debate.” Introducing the letter, which ultimately received more than 60 signatures, its co-author Senator Collins cast it as a defense of “an important tradition of the Senate that recognizes the rights of the minority.” Perhaps she should have appended a few extra words: “even if that minority is Republican.” Principle aside, the timing of Biden’s change is strategically dubious. The Senate is currently split 50-50 been the parties, with the vice president breaking any ties. The House is as closely divided as it has been in decades. Already, Democrats are having trouble getting to 50 votes — a problem that is only likely to grow as the honeymoon phase wanes. It would take just a single death or retirement within the Democratic caucus to render the move against the filibuster either perilous or moot. And it is the Democratic Party, not the Republican Party, that has most recently benefited from the safeguards accorded to the minority. In 2017, despite having an outright Senate majority and a long list of priorities, Mitch McConnell instinctively understood that the pendulum can swing fast and that the best legislative rules take stock of that fact. Is Chuck Schumer unable to resist as did McConnell? Obviously, passions in our politics are particularly high right now. It was, of course, precisely for moments such as these that our patchwork quilt of checks and balances was contrived. At such times, presidents should reflect their position as the only nationally elected player in the system and remind the country of its longer-term commitments. Joe Biden once enjoyed playing that role in the Senate, admonishing would-be reformers of the filibuster in stringent terms: I’ve been in the Senate for a long time, and there are plenty of times I would have loved to change this rule or that rule to pass a bill or to confirm a nominee I felt strongly about. But I didn’t, and it was understood that the option of doing so just wasn’t on the table. You fought political battles; you fought hard; but you fought them within the strictures and requirements of the Senate rules. Despite the short-term pain, that understanding has served both parties well, and provided long-term gain. Adopting the “nuclear option” would change this fundamental understanding and unbroken practice of what the Senate is all about. Now, when his influence is as large as it is ever going to be, Biden looks increasingly willing to join the crowd seeking to curtail or end the filibuster. There are many words for such an approach, but leadership is not among them.

  • How COVID Survivors Are Finding Their Way Into Politics

    Pamela Addison is, in her own words, “one of the shyest people in this world.” Certainly not the sort of person who would submit an op-ed to a newspaper, or start a support group for strangers, or ask a U.S. senator to vote for $1.9 trillion legislation. No one is more surprised than her that, in the past five months, she has done all of those things. Her husband, Martin Addison, a 44-year-old health care worker in New Jersey, died from the coronavirus April 29 after a month of illness. The last time she saw him was when he was loaded into an ambulance. At 37, Addison was left to care for a 2-year-old daughter and an infant son and to make ends meet on her own. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Seeing the impact my story has had on people — it has been very therapeutic and healing for me,” she said. “And knowing that I’m doing it to honor my husband gives me the greatest joy, because I’m doing it for him.” With the U.S.’ staggering coronavirus death toll — more than 535,000 people — come thousands of stories like hers. Many people who have lost loved ones or whose lives have been upended by long-haul symptoms have turned to political action, seeking answers and new policies from a government whose failures under the Trump administration allowed the country to become one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. There is Marjorie Roberts, who got sick while managing a hospital gift shop in Atlanta and now has lung scarring. Mary Wilson-Snipes, still on oxygen more than two months after coming home from the hospital. John Lancos, who lost his wife of 41 years April 23. Janis Clark, who lost her husband of 38 years the same day. In January, they and dozens of others participated in an advocacy training session over Zoom, run by a group called COVID Survivors for Change. This month, the group organized virtual meetings with the offices of 16 senators — 10 Democrats and six Republicans — and more than 50 group members lobbied for the coronavirus relief package. The immediate purpose of the training session was to take people who in many cases had never so much as attended a school board meeting and teach them to do things like lobby a senator. The longer-term purpose was to confront the problem of numbers. Numbers are dehumanizing, as activists like to say. In sufficient quantities — 536,472 as of Wednesday morning, for instance — they are also numbing. This is why converting numbers into people is so often the job of activists seeking policy change after tragedy. Mothers Against Drunk Driving, founded by a woman whose daughter was killed by a drunken driver, did that. Groups that promote stricter gun laws, like Moms Demand Action and March for Our Lives, have sought to do it. Now some coronavirus survivors think it is their turn. “That volume, that collective national trauma, is almost too hard for people to grasp,” said Chris Kocher, who is executive director of COVID Survivors for Change and previously worked with gun violence survivors at Everytown for Gun Safety. “But you can understand one story and one life lived.” Kocher started organizing CSC last summer — with a “minimal” budget, he said — and the group launched publicly in October with a remembrance event featuring Dionne Warwick. Shortly before they lobbied their senators March 3, CSC members heard from someone who was once in their position: Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia, who joined Moms Demand Action after her son, Jordan Davis, was killed in 2012. She discussed her own experience moving from a personal tragedy into political activism and how survivors’ stories could influence elected officials. One CSC member, Wilson-Snipes, 52, also worked with Moms Demand Action; she started a chapter in Junction City, Kansas, after her son, Felix, was fatally shot in 2018. Then, in November, she got COVID-19 and was hospitalized with pneumonia. Wilson-Snipes came home Christmas Eve with an oxygen machine, which she still needs. Her lungs are still inflamed, her chest still painful. While the policies she promoted with Moms Demand Action are different from the ones she and others are advocating with COVID Survivors for Change — like mask-wearing, and financial assistance for people affected by the virus — she said the message was the same: “You could be in my family’s shoes, in my shoes.” That was also the message Addison conveyed in an op-ed article after former President Donald Trump contracted the coronavirus and told the nation, “Don’t be afraid of COVID.” That was the moment she became angry enough to speak, she said, because Trump’s words “were probably the most painful words I’d ever heard a leader say.” The Star-Ledger published Addison’s op-ed in October, and the intensity of the response shocked her. “I’d never really thought about it that way — that I could use my story to make change,” she said. She decided to create a Facebook group for newly widowed parents and found her first members from comments on her op-ed. In January, she participated in the COVID Survivors for Change training. This month, she and other members in New Jersey spoke with Sen. Cory Booker’s office. Another cohort spoke with the office of Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia. One of them was Roberts, 60, the former gift shop manager with lung damage from the virus. “March 26 I woke up, I was fine,” Roberts said. “And by the time the sun went down that night, my whole life and my whole family’s life had been changed forever.” After the Ossoff meeting, she called Kocher in tears. In almost a year, she said, it was the first time she had felt heard. The political mobilization of coronavirus survivors is still in early stages, and it is impossible to know whether it will fade once the pandemic is over or solidify into something lasting. But COVID Survivors for Change is not the only group seeking long-term changes. Another organization, Marked by COVID — founded by Kristin Urquiza, who lost her father to the virus and spoke at the Democratic National Convention — recently released a sweeping policy platform. Among other things, it calls for a “public health job force” of 1 million people to perform tasks like contact tracing, a restitution program similar to the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, and a commission to examine the government’s pandemic response. The platform also includes much more contentious proposals, like a federal jobs guarantee, universal health care and child care, medical and student debt cancellation, and a ban on importation of products linked to deforestation. Urquiza said the idea was to address factors that make pandemics more likely and to make Americans economically secure enough to weather crises. “It’s really not only about ensuring that we are responding to the most urgent pieces that are in front of our face right now,” she said. COVID Survivors for Change, by contrast, has no official platform. Although the members who lobbied Congress did so in support of President Joe Biden’s stimulus package, the group is nonpartisan and has focused on training survivors to promote policies they choose. Several members said the virus had drawn them into the political arena in ways that would have shocked them a year ago. Janis Clark, 65, said her husband, Ron Clark, had always been the politically active one. “Whenever he’d watch politics, it’d be like, ‘Here comes the half-hour dissertation,’” she said, laughing. “I’d get nervous about PTA functions.” Ron Clark died April 23, after two weeks at home with a fever as high as 104 and more than three weeks on a ventilator. He never learned that his daughter was pregnant. Desperate for someone to understand what the virus’s toll really meant, Janis Clark started writing. She wrote to Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., who represents her district around Albany. She wrote to Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. She did not know they were unlikely to reply. “I just wanted somebody to hear my story,” she said. “And it was like, how do you reach these people? I don’t know what the right avenue is. I’d never written my congressman about anything.” In February, Clark signed an open letter that COVID Survivors for Change organized, urging senators to pass a relief package and calling for a reimbursement program for funeral costs and more medical resources for survivors. Now she thinks she might do more — maybe even attend a demonstration once it is safe. For some people, this feels like building something out of rubble. Lancos met his wife, Joni Lancos, when he was a National Park Service interpreter at Federal Hall in Manhattan and she was a clerk working on the third floor. Their first date was Nov. 3, 1977. He took her to a Broadway show featuring Danish pianist Victor Borge. Last April, 41 years and 15 days after their wedding and less than 18 hours after her first symptoms, she died in a Brooklyn intensive care unit. There was no memorial service, not when the streets of New York City were screaming day and night with the sirens of ambulances carrying the dying. So Lancos, 70, sifted through the wreckage of grief and his own infection — which left him with brain fog and short-term memory loss — in isolation. The funeral home sent him five photos of a rabbi praying over his wife’s coffin. “That was it,” Lancos said through tears. “That was my funeral for my wife, seeing those five photos.” On March 3, he was one of the COVID Survivors for Change members who spoke with the office of Schumer, the Senate majority leader. Afterward, he recorded a short message for a video. “I think Joni would — ” he said, pausing to taking a steadying breath, “be proud of what I did today.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • With Florida requiring doctor’s note for many, pace of COVID vaccination slows in Miami

    In Florida’s most populous county of Miami-Dade, the pace of COVID vaccination has slowed, with state-run mega-sites following a strict rule book enforced by armed police or other security officers at the entrance.

  • Trump's final border wall spree left a disjointed mess resembling 'conceptual art'

    Work crews were demolishing mountainsides for former President Donald Trump's border wall up until President Biden was inaugurated, even though Biden had made it clear he would halt construction on the wall. This last-minute spree of lame-duck wall construction left "an array of new barrier segments along the border, some of them bizarre in appearance and of no apparent utility," several looking "more like conceptual art pieces than imposing barriers to entry," The New York Times reports. Most of these wall fragments are in Arizona, not Texas, where most migrants cross over from Mexico. There are also "dynamited mountaintops where work crews put down their tools in January, leaving a heightened risk of rapid erosion and even dangerous landslides as the summer monsoon season approaches," the Times notes. And the rough access roads those crews carved to remote areas that rarely saw border activity "now serve as easy access points for smugglers and others seeking to enter the once-remote areas along the border." Biden gave the Homeland Security Department 60 days to review the contracts Trump signed and figure out which can be canceled, which can't, and which should be renegotiated. Wall critics want Biden to tear down these isolated fragments of Trump's $15 billion signature project. Republican leaders are calling on Biden to fill in the blank sections. Trying to up the pressure, 40 Senate Republicans are accusing Biden on Wednesday of unlawfully freezing border wall construction, focusing on the funds appropriated by Congress rather than those Trump unilaterally siphoned from DHS and Pentagon budgets, Politico reports. In a letter to the Government Accountability Office, the GOP senators claim Biden's wall pause infringed on "Congress' constitutional power of the purse" and "directly contributed to this unfortunate, yet entirely avoidable" migrant "crisis" on the southern border. On the southern border, "property owners are still waiting to hear whether Biden's Justice Department will abort land condemnation cases initiated during border wall construction," and "people who live near the river want to know whether the federal government plans to restore flood levees damaged by unfinished border wall projects before hurricane season begins," The Washington Post reports. Otherwise, the border is the same it always is when a new administration takes over. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy a small tweak to America's North Korea policy revealed a bigger change

  • Russia recalls its ambassador to the US after Biden says he thinks Putin is a killer

    In an interview with ABC News, President Biden said Russia would "pay a price" for election interference. Asked if he thought Putin is a killer. "I do," Biden responded.

  • 2 missing after Southern California fireworks explosion

    Authorities sought Wednesday to identify the bodies of two people killed in a huge fireworks explosion in a Southern California neighborhood, saying they have not yet determined if the victims are two cousins reported missing since the blast. Tuesday's explosion left a vast debris field scattered over the inland neighborhood in Ontario, California, and bomb teams were sent in to defuse any unexploded fireworks and make the area safe for the return of evacuated residents. Reported missing are cousins Alex Paez, 38, and Ceasar Paez, 20.

  • Alexei Navalny broke his silence from Russian prison, describing 24/7 surveillance and being woken up every hour

    Russian authorities transferred Navalny to Penal Colony No. 2 on February 28. Nobody had heard from him until his Monday Instagram post.

  • Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?

    Europe's drug watchdog is reviewing a small number of reports of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in people who have received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said it has so far found no causal link between the vaccine and the incidents. The World Health Organization has also said there was no proven link and people should not panic.

  • Texas man charged in connection with deadly migrant crash

    A Texas man who drove a pickup truck involved in a deadly head- on crash near a Texas border city following a police chase that left eight migrants dead was named in a criminal complaint, according to a federal complaint filed Wednesday. Sebastian Tovar, 24, of Austin, has been charged with “transporting illegal aliens resulting in death,” according to a statement by U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden. According to the federal complaint, Tovar was traveling north on Highway 277 on Monday in a maroon pickup truck near Del Rio, Texas, when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to stop him for speeding.

  • Gov. DeSantis Proposes Plan to Bolster Florida’s Civics Curricula, Denounces Critical Race Theory

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday proposed putting $106 million in pandemic-related federal funding toward the state’s civics curricula — $17 million of which would be earmarked for developing civics curricula with “foundational concepts” and not “unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory.” “Our schools are supposed to give people a foundation of knowledge, not supposed to be indoctrination centers, where you’re trying to push specific ideologies,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Naples, Fla. “There is no room in classrooms for things like critical race theory,” the Republican governor said. Critical race theory “presupposes that racism is embedded within society and institutions.” The theory’s implementation in classrooms nationwide has drawn outcry from parents, some of whom have received emails from their children’s schools about “Decentering Whiteness at Home” or have elementary-school aged children who have been read “a book about whiteness” that suggests “color matters” and encourages them to dissect “the painful truth” about their “own family,” regarding potential racist behavior. In September, former president Trump issued an executive order requiring federal agencies to “cease and desist from using taxpayer dollars to fund” critical race theory training programs which he called “divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions.” DeSantis suggested a civics education should turn down the heat in the U.S., which is increasingly divided by politics by giving everyone a common foundation of values. “No matter if your family came on the Mayflower or you became a naturalized citizen, these principles belong to you,” DeSantis said. DeSantis outlined his plan, which would direct the Florida Department of Education to create the Florida Civic Seal of Excellence, a new professional endorsement for civics education. The proposal includes a $3,000 bonus for teachers who get credentialed in teaching civics. The funding would put $16.5 million toward training teachers and principals in civics education via civics “coaches,” in-person seminars and virtual learning. Around $6.5 million would be used for developing partnerships between schools and governments in an effort to get students interested in public service. The governor called on the legislature to take up the proposal during the current legislative session.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris to Asian Americans: ‘We Stand With You’

    Vice President Kamala Harris, the first South Asian person to hold the office, delivered a message to the Asian American community Wednesday after a shooting Tuesday night left six Asian women and two others dead. “We stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people. But knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate,” she said in an address, noting that the motive in Tuesday’s shooting is still being investigated. Harris said the administration’s prayers are extended to the families of those killed, adding, “It speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country and what we must do to never tolerate it and to always speak out against it.” Also Read: Daniel Dae Kim, Mindy Kaling and More Denounce Atlanta Area Mass Shooting: 'Enough is Enough' Later on Wednesday, President Joe Biden denounced the “brutality against Asian Americans” and said he was in conversation with the attorney general and the director of the FBI as the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The shooting took place at three separate spas — Young’s Asian Massage Parlor, Aromatherapy Spa and Gold Spa — in the Atlanta area Tuesday night. The 21-year-old suspect was charged with four counts of murder and one count of assault in Cherokee County, where one of the spas is located. Officials have not yet announced any charges for the killings that took place at the two other spas in the city of Atlanta. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, nearly 3,800 incidents of violence, discrimination or other forms of harassment were reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center that tracks hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. There were a total of 1,691 incidents reported in California, representing nearly 45% of all reported incidents. Of those who reported incidents, 68% identified as women. “The reported shootings of Asian American women on Tuesday in Atlanta is an unspeakable tragedy — for the families of the victims first and foremost, but also for the AAPI community — which has been reeling from high levels of racial discrimination,” the organization Stop AAPI Hate tweeted on Tuesday night. “Few details have been released, including whether or not the shootings were related or motivated by hate. But right now there is a great deal of fear and pain in the Asian American community that must be addressed.” See Harris’ message in the video below. VP Harris to the Asian American community: "We stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people, but, knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity." pic.twitter.com/zCONHr3tX0 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 17, 2021 Read original story Vice President Kamala Harris to Asian Americans: ‘We Stand With You’ At TheWrap

  • Some Republicans say they bungled their fight against Biden's COVID-19 bill. But they still have lawsuits.

    President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and their spouses are barnstorming the U.S. to promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which passed with zero Republican votes but enduring high public approval, even among certain Republican voters. "Conservatives are starting to ask: Did we botch this?" Politico reports. "The overwhelming sentiment within the Republican Party is that voters will turn on the $1.9 trillion bill over time. But that wait-and-see approach has baffled some GOP luminaries," who expected a cogent effort to attack the bill. "We got beat on this one," one Senate GOP aide told Politico. Several Republicans blamed former President Donald Trump, directly or indirectly. A second Senate GOP aide said there was no oxygen to fight Biden's bill because "we were spending the early part of the year dealing with the insurrection and impeachment trial and then we jumped right into passage." Attacks that focused on the lack of bipartisan votes ran into the broad bipartisan support among voters and state and local officials who welcomed the $350 billion in local relief. The "liberal wish list" charge never gained traction, and the accusation that many provisions had nothing to do with the pandemic didn't ring true to voters. The scattered Republican attacks that Democrats are ballooning the deficit fell flat, in part because "Republicans lost credibility on that issue during the Trump years, especially the first couple years when we had the power to do something about it," said GOP consultant Brendan Steinhauser. "It was just, 'let's not even talk about spending or the debt or deficit or anything like that.'" And Republican focus on culture war issues and migrants crossing the border are distractions from the bill, not rebuttals. Democrats "aren't sweating the politics and, frankly, never were," Politico reports. But 21 GOP state attorneys general on Tuesday threatened to take legal action against the Biden administration over a provision in the ARP designed to prevent states from using the $350 billion in local aid to offset new tax cuts, The Washington Post reports. The GOP attorneys general asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter Tuesday to clarify that the states can proceed with some of their plans to cut taxes, saying if that isn't the case, the ARP "would represent the greatest invasion of state sovereignty by Congress in the history of our Republic" and they will take "appropriate additional action." More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy a small tweak to America's North Korea policy revealed a bigger change

  • New York Assembly hires top law firm for Cuomo investigation

    New York’s Assembly has hired a Manhattan law firm to assist in its impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, legislative leaders announced Wednesday in a pick that was quickly criticized by at least two women accusing the governor of sexual harassment. The Manhattan firm of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, which has more than 900 attorneys, will lead the probe, said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine.

  • Biden decries 'brutality' against Asian Americans after spa shootings

    Biden said that he had spoken with Justice Department officials and that a motive for the shootings was still being determined.

  • Climate Change Is Behind Ghost Forests Along the Coast

    Scientists from Rutger's University say that so-called "ghost forests" are on the rise on the East Coast of the US thanks to climate change. The post Climate Change Is Behind Ghost Forests Along the Coast appeared first on Nerdist.