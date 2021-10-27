Texas man arrested three times in 24 hours, then came the fourth arrest, NY cops say

A Texas man was released from custody three times in one day while in New York, officials say, before he was arrested a fourth time in 24 hours.

The 25-year-old man of Del Rio was arraigned three times on Monday: once for burglary in the third degree in Whitestown, once for grand larceny in the fourth degree in Oswego, and once for burglary in the third degree in Whitesboro, the sheriff said.

He was arrested and released in all three cases on the same day, The Post-Standard reported. The man was released in all three without bail, made possible under the New York State Bail Reform Law, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

But about 10 minutes after his release from the Oneida County Centralized Arraignment at Oneida County Jail on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said he entered a construction office and stole items at about 2:30 p.m.

Patrol officers who were called to the office in Whitestown found the man and arrested him. He was charged with burglary in the third degree, making it the fourth charge within 24 hours, officials said.

With his fourth arrest, the sheriff’s office said the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion asking the judge to consider setting a bail “due to the fact that he had been released without bail on several other felonies.”

He was then held on a $10,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

The Texas man’s case is scheduled for a felony exam on Friday, which will decide if the man can continue to be held pending action from a grand jury.

