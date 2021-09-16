Texas man arrested in Windsor convicted of big-time cocaine sales

Sep. 16—A federal jury in New Haven on Wednesday found an El Paso, Texas man guilty of conspiring to distribute multiple kilograms of cocaine in Connecticut over 15 years in a trial held more than seven years after the man's arrest in a drug sting at a Windsor store.

The reason for the long delay in the trial of the man, Raul Chavez, 62, was that he initially pleaded guilty in the case, then sought to withdraw his guilty plea.

In January 2017, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer refused to let Chavez withdraw the guilty plea, as judges usually do in such circumstances. But the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, ruled in March — with the agreement of federal prosecutors — that Chavez had a right to withdraw the plea under federal court rules.

In light of Wednesday's jury verdict, however, Chavez's rare success in withdrawing the guilty plea is unlikely to help with his ultimate goal of getting out of prison earlier than he otherwise would have — and it might result in his getting a longer prison term.

Meyer sentenced Chavez to 12 years in prison at the January 2017 hearing. The judge is scheduled to impose sentence a second time Dec. 8.

Federal sentencing guidelines reduce a defendant's recommended sentence based on "acceptance of personal responsibility," which usually means pleading guilty. Chavez was entitled to that credit in 2017 but is unlikely to get it at the December sentencing.

COCAINE CASE

CONVICTED: RAUL CHAVEZ, 62, OF EL PASO, TEXAS

CRIME: CONSPIRING TO DISTRIBUTE 5 KILOGRAMS OR MORE OF COCAINE; PROSECUTOR SAID TRUE AMOUNT WAS HUNDREDS OF KILOGRAMS OVER 15 YEARS

WHAT'S NEXT: SENTENCING DEC. 8; LAW REQUIRES PRISON TERM IN RANGE OF 10 YEARS TO LIFE

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2005, however, that the guidelines are merely advisory. So Meyer is likely to have wide latitude to do what he thinks is fair at the December sentencing.

Federal law provides, however, that the sentence for the crime Chavez was convicted of, conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, must be in the range of 10 years to life in prison.

Story continues

Chavez's six-day trial in U.S. District Court in New Haven was conducted under procedures designed to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The jurors were divided between the traditional jury box and half of the ornate courtroom's spectators gallery to create distance between them, and the counsel tables were turned sideways so that the lawyers could easily look at all of them. Everyone in the courtroom had to wear a mask except the witness and the lawyer who was speaking or questioning the witness.

The story that unfolded during the trial started with a "reverse sting," in which a federal informant and an undercover special agent of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration pretended to be willing to sell 25 kilograms of cocaine to a man authorities now believe was a broker for Chavez.

After a series of meetings and recorded phone calls about the deal, the broker directed the undercover agent to follow him to the Target store on Kennedy Road in Windsor on Aug. 23, 2014.

There, a man showed the agent a large amount of cash in a duffel bag, which turned out to be some $284,000. Law enforcement officers who were conducting surveillance then moved in, seized the cash, and arrested everyone who seemed to be involved, including Chavez, who was at the Target with his wife and had spoken at times to other people involved in the deal.

Chavez's court-appointed lawyer, Craig A. Raabe, stressed to the jury that there were no recordings of him discussing drug dealing and argued that the prosecution could prove only that he had associated with drug dealers.

But others who were involved in the years-long drug conspiracy testified at the trial, and the jury ended up convinced of Chavez's involvement.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.