Texas man asked law for help after not paying for almost 2 pounds of meth, sheriff says

An East Texas man asked deputies for protection after not paying for 825 grams of methamphetamine he got from a supplier, the Harrison County sheriff said Friday.

Pedro Serrano was arrested Thursday afternoon a few minutes after asking for the help.

Serrano, 32, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said in a department Facebook post.

“Law enforcement is a unique career, and every day is different, as this episode clearly shows,” the sheriff said in the Facebook post. “I am thankful these narcotics landed in our lap instead of the streets or lives of our community. “

The incident was reported about 2:40 p.m. Thursday, when a man later identified as Pedro Serrano arrived at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and claimed to be in danger.

Serrano asked to speak with members of the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime & Narcotics Task Force because he was concerned for his safety, the sheriff said.

Task Force investigators escorted Serrano to the sheriff’s office interview room, where they began interviewing him. They learned that he had a large quantity of narcotics in his vehicle, which he had parked outside.

Investigators also learned that Serrano was seeking protection from law enforcement after not paying for the drugs from a supplier.

As the interview concluded and investigators began arresting Serrano for the narcotics, he began fighting them while inside the interview room, the sheriff said.

Serrano was eventually placed into custody and escorted to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Marshall. The county is about 185 miles east of Fort Worth.

Investigators executed a search warrant for Serrano’s car, revealing approximately 825 grams of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff also said he was thankful that no deputies were injured during the struggle to arrest the suspect.