Texas man beat roommate with stick over argument about what mosquitoes look like

A Texas man charged with assault allegedly beat his roommate with a wooden stick following a pre-dawn fight Sunday stemming from an argument about mosquitoes, authorities said.

Victor Symone Shavers, 43, attacked his roommate and left him bloody and requiring stitches, according to an arrest warrant affidavit written by Dallas police.

Officers responded to a residence on Sunday at about 2:42 a.m. and found Shavers’ roommate outside “with a bloody face.”

The roommate told police he was assaulted by Shavers shortly after the two argued about “what a mosquito looks like,” according to the affidavit.

The argument escalated into a physical fight when Shavers allegedly told his roommate he in fact didn’t know what the insect looked like, while the roommate argued otherwise, the affidavit said.

Shavers then “grabbed a stick behind his bed” and started hitting his roommate “in the head with the stick at least 6 times,” the affidavit said.

The roommate managed to grab a metal bat from his closet and hit Shavers while defending himself, the affidavit said.

The roommate suffered a deep cut on his left cheek and a deep cut on the left side of the head. Shavers was cut on the back of the head and had a swollen right hand, which was possibly broken, the affidavit said.

Shavers admitted to responding officers he struck his roommate first, the affidavit said.

Shavers was listed as an inmate at the Dallas County jail Thursday afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and assault causing serious bodily injury, according to jail records.

A representative with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office said Shavers appeared in court Tuesday and was held on $28,000 bond.

The attorney representing Shavers did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.