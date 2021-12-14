Texas man out on bond on murder charge fatally shot in convenience store





A Texas man who was out on bond after being charged with murder late last year was fatally shot on Sunday in a convenience store.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that 22-year-old Davion Potts was followed into Primos Food Store by an unknown man who then shot Potts several times, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"The motive is unknown," Gonzalez said in a Facebook post about the shooting.

On Dec. 8, 2020, Potts was arrested for his participation in a deadly road rage shooting. At that time, Potts fatally shot Travis Rowden, a pickup truck driver, over a minor accident, the Star-Telegram reported.

Potts, along with a female passenger, got out of their car, which was stopped at an intersection, and approached Rowden. Then the woman screamed at Rowden and Potts repeatedly banged on the hood of his truck, the newspaper added.

As Rowden drove away, Potts shot Rowden in the head and killed him. In March, Potts was released on bond, the Star-Telegram added.

As a result of his death, his murder case has been dismissed, and police were still searching for the man who shot him as of Sunday.