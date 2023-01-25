Texas man booked on rape charge

Jan. 25—CATLETTSBURG — A man was booked into Boyd County Detention Center early Wednesday morning following an indictment warrant charging him with a sole count of second-degree rape of a person with an intellectual disability.

According to court documents, the charge against Jamarious Reynolds, 33, of Mount Pleasant, Texas, stem from an incident that occurred in April 2022.

While the citation obtained by The Daily Independent doesn't consist of many details, including victim information or a precise location of the violation — it does state the alleged crime occurred in Boyd County.

Previous arrest records for Reynolds show he was picked up in Titus County, Texas, in August for burglary and for the outstanding rape charge in Kentucky.

Reynolds's cash-only bond is set at $250,000.

Reynolds will appear Friday before Boyd County Circuit Judge George Davis for arraignment.

