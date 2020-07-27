A Texas man bought an old ambulance from a landscaping company for $4,500 and spent $10,000 converting it into his dream tiny home. Here's how he did it.

The ambulance had concrete counter tops, hardwood bamboo floors, and a copper backsplash.

Courtesy of Michael Talley

Michael Talley bought a $4,500 retired ambulance from a landscaping company and turned it into a $30,000 home.

The home is complete with a king-sized bed, a 42-inch TV, and a rooftop deck with a solar panel and a small patch for golfing. Talley spent about $10,000 on repairs and converting the space.

Talley told Business Insider that when transforming the ambulance for his everyday life in Austin, he focused on making it beautiful and having as much open space in the vehicle as possible.

Take a look inside the solar-powered tiny home.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Michael Talley found the retired ambulance on Craigslist in late 2018. At the time, the vehicle belonged to a landscaping company.

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

The ambulance was no longer being used for medical purposes. At the time, the vehicle served an Austin-based AstroTurf landscaping company.

Source: Intalleyvision/Instagram

After renovating a school bus and a van, Talley wanted a new challenge. He found this 1992 Ford E-350 7.3 Diesel on Craigslist for $4,500, due in part to its incredible engine, he said.

ambulance

Courtesy of Michael Talley

After relocating electric boards, rewiring electrical, and cleaning out mold, Talley took some time in the empty space to imagine what the home would look like.

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

"It's always easier to build something new than to try to alter something that already has been built," Talley said. Envisioning the final product is one of Talley's favorite parts of the process.

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

Talley utilized the bones of the ambulance's layout to his advantage. For example, he used these countertops for the kitchen.

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

Knowing where the kitchen would be located helped Talley plan a layout for the rest of his vehicle.

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

Talley prioritized fitting a king-sized bed in the ambulance because he is well over 6 feet tall.

Story continues

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

To do this, Talley constructed a bench that converts into a bed three times its size.

ambulance reno

Courtesy of Michael Talley

This way, his feet didn't hang over the bottom of the bed while sleeping.

ambulance reno

Courtesy of Michael Talley

Throughout the renovation, Talley used a variety of materials, including concrete countertops, a copper backsplash, ...

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

... and hardwood bamboo floors.

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

Talley told Business Insider that he got the lumber for this build from various suppliers.

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

To the right of the kitchen counter, Talley installed a fridge and a freezer.

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

Talley told Business Insider that space is a hot commodity in a tiny home, so he tries to keep it as spacious as possible by not stuffing too many features in it.

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

For example, this home didn't have a bathroom or shower, but Talley said when he was living on the road, it wasn't really necessary. He could always go to a gym to shower and use public restrooms.

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

Instead, he saved room for a comfortable bed and still felt like he had plenty of extra space to move around. "You realize how much more time you spend outside of it than you do in it," Talley said about living in a vehicle.

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

Talley said it's best to think of your bus, van or ambulance build like a really nice car when it comes to designing your layout, instead of a really small house. "The smaller you go, the more flexible flexibility you'll have on the road," he added.

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

Talley told Business Insider that the paint job was one of the hardest parts of this project. First, he had to scrape the AstroTurf and decals to prep it for a new color.

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

Then he decided on a style. Inspired by old Chevy Suburbans, Talley went with a vintage green with a white pinstripe.

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

Outside the ambulance, Talley used an industrial locker for storage space.

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

On the rooftop, Talley installed a solar panel. The ambulance had 600 watts of solar and Lithium-Ion batteries. Talley had the seller throw in some additional Astroturf when he bought the vehicle and used it to make a small golfing green.

ambulance reno

Courtesy of Michael Talley

Talley left the driver's area as it was.

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

Back in the living space, a barn door leads to the driver and passenger seats, just behind the 42-inch TV.

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

This is what the finished product looked like, which Talley lived in for half a year before selling it for $30,000.

ambulance renovation

Courtesy of Michael Talley

Talley is working on another ambulance build now, and this one will have a bathroom, he told Business Insider.

ambulance

Courtesy of Michael Talley

Read the original article on Business Insider