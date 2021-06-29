Texas man breaks into home to shoot ex-wife hours before custody hearing while 4 kids slept inside: police

A Texas man, accompanied by his new girlfriend, allegedly cut off power to a Houston-area home where his ex-wife lives hours ahead of a scheduled child-custody hearing, before then breaking in and shooting her four times – all while the former married couple’s four children were inside sleeping.

Aaron Wright, who Harris County Sheriff's Office records show is charged with aggravated assault on a family member with a weapon and burglary with intent to commit another felony, appeared in court Tuesday, where his bond was set at $175,000, KTRK reported.

A judge described the elaborate "planning" and "technique" Wright used in accessing an unlocked power box on the side of the home located in the 9800 block of Memorial Crossing Drive in the suburb of Tomball to cut off electricity around 3 a.m. Monday and disable the alarm system.

Surveillance video shows Wright and a person authorities believe to be his girlfriend heading toward the home early Monday. Wright allegedly broke in through a back window and shot his ex-wife, Andrea Wright, four times while their four children, ages 7, 9, 11 and 13, were inside.

The footage shows Wright and his girlfriend head away from the home minutes later. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in an update at 10:30 a.m. Monday that Wright had been located, arrested and booked into Harris County Jail on the aggravated assault charge.

Neighbors described how two of the children ran next door for help after their mother was shot. The woman believed to be Wright’s girlfriend has not been identified by authorities, and it’s unclear if she will face charges in connection to the incident.

Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that Andrea’s condition was unknown – though the last update provided by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office later Monday said she was hospitalized in stable condition. Her boyfriend told KPRC-TV that she was admitted to the ICU and needed multiple surgeries.

If Aaron Wright makes bond and is released, he’s ordered to stay 200 feet away from his ex-wife’s home, even if his four children are there. A judge was finalizing the terms of a protective order. Last year, Andrea was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband, but a judge denied a motion to make it permanent in November.

Both Aaron and Andrea Wright were scheduled to appear in court Monday for a child-custody hearing, which did not take place following the shooting.

Deputies had responded to several 911 calls at the home since March. Harris County Deputy Investigator John Mook told KTRK that Aaron Wright had threatened Andrea’s boyfriend multiple times. He said the former married couple went through a "contentious divorce." In court Tuesday, defense had asked for the bond amount to be lowered because Aaron was paying child support for his four children. The judge denied their request.