Texas man charged with attempted murder of a police officer
A Texas man linked to the “boogaloo” movement who livestreamed threats to kill police has been convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer, a violation of the Texas Hate Crimes Act.
A Texas man linked to the “boogaloo” movement who livestreamed threats to kill police has been convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer, a violation of the Texas Hate Crimes Act.
One suspect has been arrested and another remains on the loose in connection with the murders of four people whose bodies were found in a black SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield, police said.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos: Jesse BrittainIn June, at 3 a.m. on a dark stretch of a highway in rural Arkansas, 17-year-old Hunter Brittain was shot and killed by a sergeant from the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office.The white teen’s death prompted protests in a region of the state not known for speaking out against police violence. It also attracted the attention of Black civil rights leaders like attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing Brittain’s family, and has stood alongs
New police body camera footage captured a visibly distraught Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito and her fiancé after an alleged physical altercation between them on a
Cellphone footage obtained by NBC New York shows a brawl outside Carmine's on the Upper West Side.
Rodney Rodriguez is facing three counts of vehicular homicide.
Police have named Gabrielle Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie as a person of interest in her disappearance.
A South Texas teen who said he killed his family and posted graphic images of their bodies on social media killed himself after officers found him at his home, authorities said Thursday. The Aransas Pass police and San Patricio County sheriff's office say they started investigating after being alerted to the images on social media. Law enforcement agencies late Wednesday night tracked the teen to a recreational vehicle park near Aransas Pass.
A spokesperson for the restaurant said it is “shocking and tragic” to see one of its employees assaulted for complying with the COVID-19 protocols.
Gabby Petito's family have been asked not to talk about her relationship with Brian Laundrie, the family attorney has said. It is unclear why.
“I grabbed the bag, I felt something smushy on the bag, so I turned it over and there it was,” lamented shopper Shirley Wright-Johnson.
Utah authorities have released body camera footage of an incident between missing camper Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who police have named as a person of interest in her disappearance.
The road-tripping couple had an argument outside of the food cooperative that employed murdered newlywed Kylen Schulte
Florida investigators are looking into the case of a transient woman who was found bound and naked inside a storm drain Friday, authorities said.
Truluck’s steakhouse in Brickell is where you go for a nice meal out with a sleek decor, expertly prepared seafood and steaks and spot-on service.
A 24-year-old man was arrested for his involvement in a crash that killed a teacher, her husband and her mother on Sunset Drive last month, police say.
A Canadian bodybuilder and Instagram influencer, Melissa Kate Bumstead, was arrested after police say she received a package of steroids.
Two Miami-Dade police officers will be heading to prison next week for their involvement in a drug operating sting. Roderick […] The post Two ex-Miami officers, who were ‘Bad Boys’ fans, to begin prison sentences appeared first on TheGrio.
Commoners aren’t allowed to fabricate!
Private investigators told Insider that since Brian Laundrie is likely the last person who saw Gabby Petito, talking to him is key to figuring out what happened.
To put to death an inmate who had part of his brain removed along with a tumor violates the U.S. Constitution. But this is Missouri. | Editorial