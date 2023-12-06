Texas man charged with capital murder after 6 dead, 3 wounded in separate attacks

exas authorities say a daylong series of attacks in Austin has left four people dead and at least three wounded, and a man believed to be connected to them and the deaths of two other people near San Antonio was taken into custody. Those who died were found in two homes in Austin and a home east of San Antonio, and police say the wounded included two police officers and a bicyclist. Authorities say the suspect, who's a 34-year-old man, has been charged with capital murder. The relationship between the man and the victims, if any, wasn’t immediately known. Authorities say two deaths are believed to have happened earlier in Bexar County, east of San Antonio.

