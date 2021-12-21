Texas man charged with domestic violence while on cruise with his girlfriend, feds say

A Texas man has been indicted after he was accused of strangling his girlfriend while aboard a Carnival cruise ship, prosecutors said in a Dec. 20 news release.

Geronimo Flores, 29, was charged with domestic violence and interstate domestic violence that occurred on a cruise that departed and returned to the Port of New Orleans, the release said.

Flores’ lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

According to the indictment, on Dec. 2, 2021, Flores and his girlfriend were aboard the Carnival Glory cruise ship when he intentionally suffocated and strangled her.

He is also accused of hitting the woman he was dating in the head with his hand, the release said.

If convicted, Flores faces up to 10 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 3, 2022.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or or text “START” to 88788.

