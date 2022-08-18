Texas man charged for headbutting father-in-law to death in bar

A Texas man is facing charges for allegedly killing his father-in-law by headbutting him at a local bar.

According to the incident report, the Fort Worth Police Department was called to Woody's Tavern at approximately midnight after a fight broke out between John Birdwell, 38, and Robert Bearden, 66.

NYC SUCKER PUNCH SUSPECT ARRESTED IN BRUTAL CAUGHT-ON-VIDEO KNOCKOUT IS A CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER: REPORT

Birdwell was talking to his wife's father at the bar about his troubled marriage and Bearden was trying to convince his son-in-law to sign divorce papers.

Birdwell suddenly lost control and allegedly grabbed his father-in-law's head and headbutted him three times, according to a police affidavit obtained by Fox 4.

FLORIDA TEACHER CHARGED AFTER MISSING TEEN FOUND AT HER HOME, POLICE SAY

The assault continued until both men fell to the ground, Bearden unconscious from the attack. Other bar patrons were forced to pull Birdwell away, the affidavit states.

John Birdwell and Robert Bearden were at a bar in Fort Worth, Texas, when they got into a heated argument that quickly turned physical. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Birdwell fled the scene after the attack. Bearden was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said the cause of death was blunt head trauma.

Birdwell is being held in the Tarrant County jail on a $75,000 bond.

Records show Bearden was a veterinarian at VCA Mercedes Place Animal Hospital in Benbrook, Texas.