Texas man charged after high-speed pursuit

Jul. 28—A Texas man was being held Wednesday in the Pittsburg County Jail after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through parts of Pittsburg County and striking three patrol units during the pursuit.

Nathan V. York, 36, of Fort Worth, Texas, was charged Wednesday with endangering others while eluding a police officer, three counts of assault and battery on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, along with misdemeanor counts of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, resisting an officer, petit larceny, assault and battery, and transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.

Jail records also indicate York was being held for Parker County, Texas, where court records show a warrant was issued after a motion to revoke was issued for felony continuous violence against the family.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, a deputy with the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to take a report from a tow truck driver.

The deputy wrote in his report that the tow truck driver told him he was dispatched to a call for vehicle out of gas on U.S. Highway 69 near Canadian.

According to the tow truck driver, he told the driver of the vehicle, identified as York, that the vehicle had to be towed to the nearest gas station. After the vehicle was loaded onto the wrecker, York tried to bring an open beer into the cab of the wrecker and York became argumentative and struck the tow truck driver in the face, the affidavit alleges.

The tow truck driver said he got up off the ground and still offered York a ride to the gas station, the report states.

According to the report, after the tow truck arrived at the gas station, the tow truck driver asked York how much he had to drink and that it was unsafe to drink and drive before calling the sheriff's department and that is when York "unhooked the car from the wrecker" and took off at a high rate of speed south on U.S. Highway 69.

Story continues

Krebs police officer Jordan James wrote in his report he was dispatched to be on the lookout for a grey Dodge Charger with a Texas license plate driving reckless on U.S. 69 from Canadian.

James wrote in his report he was getting food when the call came in and as he was heading back into Krebs he saw the vehicle driving south on the highway at speeds between 60 to 80 mph.

The officer wrote he caught up to York in front of the Social Security Office and York did briefly stop before driving off as the officer was exiting his vehicle, the affidavit states.

York led James and other law enforcement units on a pursuit through Savanna and just outside Kiowa at speeds of 130 mph before turning around and continuing northbound on U.S. 69 while driving recklessly through a construction zone and running vehicles off the highway, the affidavit states.

The report states officers with the McAlester Police Department successfully deployed spike strips on York's vehicle and the pursuit continued on with York striking James' patrol unit along with units driven by McAlester police officers Kevin Bishop and Trey Roberts.

The pursuit ended after Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Garrett Grey performed a tactical vehicle intervention on York before pinning the vehicle near the Choctaw Nation Casino south of McAlester.

James wrote in his report he noticed "something shiny" near York's hand while York was resisting arrest with James writing he had to strike York two times before York let go of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

An open knife was found in the floorboard of the vehicle, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, a woman who was on the phone with York during the pursuit told officers that York said he "wanted suicide by police."

York was taken to the McAlester Regional Health Center to be checked out before being booked into the Pittsburg County Jail, the report states.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com