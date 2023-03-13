Texas man charged with kidnapping for holding woman in locked trailer for four years

Graeme Massie
·1 min read

A Texas man allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her locked in a trailer for four years, according to authorities.

Abraham Bravo Segura, 42, was charged with felony kidnapping for allegedly “secreting and holding” the 32-year-old woman where she was “not likely to be found.”

Prosecutors say that the suspect threatened to kill the woman who was finally rescued after calling for help from a phone inside the trailer while the suspect was at work, according to KTRK.

When deputies arrived they found that all exits from the trailer were locked and burglar bars had been placed on the windows.

Officers tried cutting padlocks but had to bring in firefighters to cut the burglar bars with power tools.

During an initial court appearance, the suspect claimed that the “story is one-sided” but a judge ordered him to be held on a $150,000 bond.

“The defendant had kept the complainant inside a trailer for approximately four years,” the prosecutor said, reported KTRK.

“How many years?” the hearing officer asked. “Four,” she replied.

(KTRK)
(KTRK)

If he is able to post the bond he will be held on house arrest and is ordered to have no contact with the woman or her family.

Segura, who was described by a public defender as a barber and tattoo artist, was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Recommended Stories

  • HSBC to inject £2bn into collapsed UK tech bank

    HSBC has pledged to inject £2bn into Silicon Valley Bank UK after it snapped up the collapsed lender for £1, averting a crisis that threatened chaos across Britain’s tech sector.

  • Manhattan Bridge Capital Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: US$0.45 (vs US$0.42 in FY 2021)

    Manhattan Bridge Capital ( NASDAQ:LOAN ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$6.75m (up 17% from FY...

  • Spain's ombudsman registers 445 church sex abuse complaints

    Spain’s ombudsman said Monday that an independent commission set up a year ago to investigate historic sex abuse by the Catholic church has collected testimonies from 445 victims, as the nation tackles an issue other European countries acted on long ago. Testimonies were still being collected and an update would be issued in parliament before the current government's term expires this year, Gabilondo's office said in a statement. A Madrid-based law firm is conducting a parallel inquiry ordered by the Spanish Episcopal Conference, which for years rejected the idea of taking a comprehensive approach to investigating sex abuse.

  • March Madness is Terry's time at Texas for permanent job

    Each Texas win on its march into the NCAA Tournament raises a recurring question about interim coach Rodney Terry: What more must he to do to earn the job on a permanent basis? The Longhorns are the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. All that came after former coach Chris Beard was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge on Dec. 12, suspended and then fired three weeks later when the school determined he was “unfit” to lead the program.

  • Home explodes in Barrow County leaving 3 people dead, officials say

    Officials said three people died after a deadly house explosion in Barrow County.

  • FBI releases revised hate crime stats showing 12% increase in 2021

    The original release of the 2021 data was marred by low participation rates by law enforcement agencies across the country.

  • How does inheritance work in the royal family?

    King Charles III received a vast inheritance from his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II

  • EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Gives Up Early Gains After Gapping Higher

    The Euro initially gapped higher to kick off the week but has started to give back gains.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St rises in choppy trade as markets weigh rate hike pause, bank contagion risks

    Major U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday in see-saw trade with many bank shares lower, as investors started to think the Federal Reserve could ease up on interest rates hikes to guard against contagion from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse. SVB Financial's sudden shutdown on Friday after a failed capital raise had investors worried about risks to other banks from the Fed's sharp rate hikes over the last year.

  • Primary school teacher ‘murdered cheating partner and buried his body in the garden’

    A primary school teacher murdered her unfaithful partner and buried his body in the garden after telling the head teacher that she had Covid-19 and needed to self-isolate for 10 days, a court has been told.

  • TREASURIES-US two-year yields crash in wake of SVB collapse, yield curve narrows inversion

    * U.S. two-year yield hits lowest since Oct. 2022 * U.S. two-year yield posts largest three-day drop since 1987 * U.S. 2/10 yield curve steepens, narrowest gap since January * U.S. rate futures see peak fed funds rate at 4.8% (Updates prices, adds new analyst comment) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields plummeted on Monday, pushing their prices higher, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank prompted investors to drastically pare back expectations of a big Federal Reserve rate hike next week and seek the safety of government debt. The yield on the U.S. two-year Treasury note briefly fell below 4% for the first time since last October and was last down 53.1 basis points (bps) at 4.057%.

  • Impaired Canuck Camaro Driver Crashes Big

    Don’t drink and drive, kids…

  • Right-wing troll who sexually harassed AOC on steps of US Capitol sues her for blocking him on Twitter

    AOC blocked Alex Stein in July 2022 when the far-right provocateur shouted lewd and derogatory comments at her as she walked up the steps of the US Capitol

  • U.S. Federal Home Loan Banks continue to see 'heightened demand'

    The 11 FHL Banks, regional government-chartered institutions that raise money for low-cost lending to their members, are a vital source of funding to regional banks, often a preferred final stop for cash before banks in need turn to the Federal Reserve itself as a last resort. The FHL are seen as a preferred mechanism because they can be tapped for short-term funding by commercial banks without the taint associated with using the Federal Reserve's own safety net backstop known as the discount window.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next 10 Years

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best stocks to buy for the next ten years. For more stocks, head on over to 5 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next 10 Years. The time value of money is a basic financial concept that is taught in business schools worldwide. Simply […]

  • Texas officials warn against spring break travel to Mexico

    Texas officials are warning residents against traveling across the state’s southern border to Mexico over spring break following the kidnapping of four American tourists last week, two of whom later died. A Friday release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said that Texans should postpone or cancel existing travel plans and generally avoid…

  • Police: Fourth victim escaped Copley suspect in triple homicide Friday

    There was a potential fourth victim in a triple homicide Friday where victims were found shot, bound and gagged at separate scenes in Copley and Akron.

  • Three men attempted suicide after woman’s false accusations of rape and grooming, court hears

    Three innocent men tried to take their own lives after they were falsely accused by a fantasist who claimed to be the victim of rapists and a grooming gang, a court heard.

  • Fact check: False claim about Jacob Chansley, the QAnon shaman, amid Jan. 6 tapes reveal

    A Capitol police spokesperson said that Jacob Chansley was not accompanied at all times by police in the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Houston woman left unable to walk by robber's attack after Chinatown cash withdrawal

    Houston police are searching for a man who followed and then robbed a woman shortly after she withdrew cash from a bank in Chinatown. Nhung Truong, a 44-year-old mother of three from Vietnam, went to the Bank of America at 9875 Blackhawk Boulevard and withdrew a large amount of money for an upcoming trip before driving 24 miles to the 9800 block of Bellaire, where the robbery took place at around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, according to reports. In surveillance footage, Truong can be seen walking in front of a shopping center before a man approaches her and grabs her from behind, causing her to drop her belongings.