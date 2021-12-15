Texas man charged with killing mother, daughter during alleged human smuggling attempt near border ID’d

Mission, Texas, police have identified the suspect who crashed into a vehicle Saturday while fleeing authorities during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

Esteban Cantu Jr., 18, an American citizen, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the deaths of Mission resident Carmen Huerta Sosa, 59, and her daughter, 22-year-old Viridiana Charon Lloyd. He was charged Saturday with felony evading and human smuggling.

Cantu ran a stop sign Saturday while fleeing from Border Patrol agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and T-boned Sosa’s car, police said.

CBP OFFICERS IN TEXAS SEIZE MORE THAN $3M WORTH OF METHAMPHETAMINE AT US-MEXICO BORDER

Police said six illegal immigrants were in his vehicle. One of the immigrants flew through the windshield upon impact but survived. Cantu and the immigrants were transported to an area hospital, police said.

Cantu was arrested, formerly charged and arraigned before Mission Municipal Court Judge Jonathan Wehrmeister after he was released from the hospital, police said. He was remanded to the Hidalgo County jail in lieu of the bonds set by Judge Wehrmeister.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick weighed in on Saturday’s incident, saying the blood of Sosa and Lloyd are on the hands of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their refusal to secure the border.

Fox News’ Peter Aitken contributed to this report.