Texas man charged with murder arrested in Coal Hill after being lured out of hiding

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Zavalla, Texas man was arrested and charged with murder after hiding out in Coal Hill, according to a press release from Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Gladden, 40, of Zavalla was a suspect of murder after Lawrence Wise of Zavalla was found dead in a shed outside of a residence 10 miles southeast of Zavalla on Jan. 23, according to the release.

On Jan. 25, deputies from Angelina County Sheriff’s Office in Lufkin, Texas contacted Johnson County Sheriff’s Office needing assistance locating a stolen Chevrolet S-10 that belonged to Wise.

The press release said that Angelina County deputies also wanted to question Gladden for the death of Wise and the theft of his truck.

Wise’s stolen truck was located at a residence on County Road 2031 in Coal Hill. Two search warrants for two different properties were then issued, according to the release.

Johnson County deputies were able to seize the stolen truck, but Gladden was not at either residence.

An investigation for Gladden’s location began and a “be on the lookout,” an alert to nearby law enforcement that a dangerous person could be in the area, was issued.

The press release said that after investigating, it was learned that Gladden was hiding out in the Coal Hill area.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office then attempted to lure Gladden out from hiding with an undercover officer and members of the patrol and Criminal Investigation Divisions.

On the morning of Jan. 26, Gladden tried to secure a ride to escape the area. After a short foot chase with the undercover officer, Gladden was caught and taken into custody.

Later that morning, Angelina County investigators and crime scene technicians traveled to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office to interview Gladden and process the truck for evidence.

After the investigation, Gladden was charged with murder in connection with the death of Wise, the press release said.

As of early Sunday morning, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says Gladden is on a warrant for first degree murder and is awaiting transfer to Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

