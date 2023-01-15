Texas man charged with murder after confessing to killing newlywed wife

A man in Texas has been charged with murder after he confessed to killing his wife, who has been identified as 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.

Deputies from the Waller County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to a post from the sheriff’s office on Facebook. The call concerned a possible death at a home on Oak Hollow Boulevard in Waller County.

Jared James Dicus, 21, was detained at the scene after deputies arrived and discovered a “deceased female in a small residential structure located behind the main residence.” The statement said that the woman's body had also been mutilated.

After detectives arrived to the home located in a rural area near Magnolia, Texas outside of Houston, it was reported that Dicus was the husband of the deceased woman and it was believed that he had murdered the victim. During a press conference with Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry, he said Dicus was interviewed off site at the sheriff's office to provide his witness statement. He gave a full confession and admitted to the murder, according to police.

KPRC, an NBC affiliate in Houston, reported that Dicus was taken into custody, charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

A GoFundMe has been set up for funeral expenses for Diaz and in her memory, calling her “the light to our family and community” who always had a “smile” and “cheerful personality.”

Diaz and Dicus wed in October, and the newlywed couple lived in a small cabin, the believed site of the murder, located behind Dicus' parents’ home, according to KPRC. After the parents checked the home and found the body, Guidry said that Dicus' father made a call to the police. KPRC reported that when deputies arrived, they found the scene covered in blood and the body of Diaz dismembered.

Investigators believe that Dicus had used a kitchen knife and described the scene as "gruesome," according to the affiliate.

During the press conference, Guidry said that Dicus had no criminal history but there were prior calls made for disturbances at the residence.

Story continues

Jared James Dicus (Waller County Sheriff's Office )

“We have been working all night and today with investigators of the Waller County Sheriff’s Office to seek justice in this tragic case,” the Waller County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement to KPRC. “Right now we are refraining from commenting about potential charges as evidence is still being gathered.”

The sheriff’s office said that despite Dicus’ "full confession," no motive has been determined at this time, KPRC reported. Guidry said that there is still an ongoing investigation.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com