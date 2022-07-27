Texas man charged with murder in fatal shooting at Oklahoma medical marijuana dispensary

A Texas man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting during an attempted robbery of an Oklahoma dispensary.

MARIETTA — The clerk at a medical marijuana store in Thackerville was on the cellphone with his wife when two masked men walked in late July 21.

One was pointing a pistol, clerk Michael Gooch told agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The other was holding open a bag and motioning for him to put marijuana and money in it.

That's when the employee pulled out his own pistol.

Moments later, one robber had been fatally shot inside the Border Buds Dispensary. The other was injured and fleeing.

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged one of the masked men, a 20-year-old Texas resident, in the fatal shooting under Oklahoma's felony murder law.

Clarence Deray Hill faces three counts in Love County District Court — first-degree murder, conspiracy and robbery or attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

In Oklahoma, a robber can be convicted of first-degree murder if an accomplice dies during the crime. The OSBI said in a news release that information called into its tip line led to Hill's identity and arrest.

Hill lives in Sherman, Texas, and was arrested there at 6 p.m. Saturday. He had gone to a hospital in Sherman at 1:12 a.m. Friday for treatment for a gunshot wound to his foot, an OSBI agent wrote in an arrest affidavit. He told a Grayson County, Texas, sheriff's deputy he had been shot at a party.

Thackerville is in far southern Oklahoma. Sherman is about 45 miles away by car.

The dead robber was identified in the murder charge only by the initials C.G. Tipsters identified him as Conner James Gleghorn, 16, of Texas, according to the affidavit. The OSBI said in the news release Monday that the medical examiner's office "continues the process of positively identifying the deceased robber."

The OSBI reported the robber with the pistol fired first.

The clerk told agents the robber fired two to four times, according to the affidavit. The clerk said he returned fire, shooting that robber about eight times. The second robber fled, throwing his bag down on the porch.

The clerk then picked up the dead robber's pistol, shut the door and called 911. The OSBI said he was not injured.

The OSBI was investigating whether a third male was involved because of a tip Hill had been picked up after running from the scene and dropped off in Sherman.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Texas man charged in fatal shooting at Oklahoma marijuana dispensary