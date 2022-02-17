Texas man charged with raping Frederick County girl

Feb. 16—A Texas man faces rape charges for allegedly sexually abusing a Frederick County girl, and police are searching for other potential victims.

Leif Derek Truitt, 40, of Austin, is in custody at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in Olathe, Kansas, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested Feb. 7. His charges in Frederick County include three counts of second-degree rape, FCSO said in a news release.

In 2021, FCSO detectives reportedly received a sexual assault complaint from a Frederick County female child. Detectives allegedly determined that Truitt posed as a teen and met with the complainant several times to sexually abuse her, the release reads.

Officers detained Truitt without incident, according to FCSO, with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security, agencies in Kansas and Texas and the FCSO.

"We want to alert our public to this incident in the event there are other victims," Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander, said in the release. "Our case is still an open investigation and we encourage anyone who feels there were victimized to come forward."

Truitt will go in front of a judge at the 17th Judicial District, Decatur County District Court in Kansas Thursday at 10 a.m., FCSO said, citing court records.

Frederick County online court records were not available for Truitt's case as of Wednesday afternoon.

Truitt has also been charged federally for production of child pornography and traveling in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct. He is expected to have an initial appearance on the federal charges in the coming weeks, according to FCSO. No attorney was listed for Truitt online in federal court records Wednesday afternoon.

The federal criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland alleges Truitt traveled from Texas to Maryland to sexually abuse the minor and produced child sexual abuse material of her. Truitt allegedly met the girl through a mobile application, the complaint reads, and initially described himself as a 16-year-old, then revealed his true age when he met her in person. Through their communications, Truitt at one point allegedly threatened to kill the child's mother. He also alluded to abusing another child, the complaint states.

Anyone with information about this case or who believes they were a victim is asked to contact FCSO Detective Rowe at 301-748-7898 or by email at jrowe@frederickcountymd.gov.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller