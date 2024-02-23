Texas man charged with threatening Boston Children’s doctor over transgender care sentenced

A Texas man charged with threatening a physician who cared for transgender children at Boston Children’s Hospital was sentenced to prison, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Matthew Jordan Lindner, 39, of Comfort, Texas was sentenced to three months in prison and three years of supervised release, according to Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

According to Levy, Lindner called the Boston-based National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center and left a threatening voicemail targeting one of the doctors after inaccurate information spread online that Children’s Hospital was performing procedures for gender-nonconforming children.

After leaving the voicemail, Lindner continued to try and contact the victim, Levy states.

“This office will aggressively investigate and prosecute acts of hate and intimidation. Threatening a medical doctor providing essential care to children is deplorable. No one in this country should live in fear for their safety because of their identity, gender, race, religion or beliefs. Full stop.” said Levy. “We urge the public to call their local police or the FBI if they are ever threatened with physical harm the way the doctor in this case was simply for doing his or her job.”

Linder was also ordered to pay $2,986.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

