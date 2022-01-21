Texas man charged for threatening Georgia election officials

Erin Doherty
·1 min read

The Justice Department on Friday arrested and charged a Texas man with threatening to injure and kill election and government officials in Georgia, according to court filings.

Driving the news: Prosecutors allege that Chad Christopher Stark posted on Craiglist in January, saying: "Georgia Patriots it's time to kill" an unnamed government official.

  • "Georgia Patriots it's time for us to take back our state from the Lawless treasonous traitors," Stark also wrote, according to the court documents.

  • "It’s time to invoke our Second Amendment right it’s time to put a bullet in the treasonous Chinese [Official A]. Then we work our way down to [Official B] the local and federal corrupt judges."

  • "Remember one thing local law enforcement the key word being local ... we will find you oathbreakers ... we're going to make examples of traitors to our country," Stark wrote.

The big picture: Stark's arrest comes after the Department of Justice in June 2021 launched a law enforcement task force in response to the spike in threats against election workers following the 2020 election.

  • Until Stark's arrest, the task force had not brought a single case.

Go deeper: Federal law seeks to protect election workers from threats

