Texas man charged with threats of 2020 election workers in Georgia

A Texas man posted menacing messages on Craigslist about killing Georgia election officials after President Biden’s victory, federal prosecutors said Friday, announcing they’re investigating “dozens” of threats against civil servants who worked the 2020 contest.

Chad Stark, 54, is the first person charged by the Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force, which was created in June 2021.

Stark is accused of threatening three government officials in Georgia in a long Craigslist post that offered a $10,000 bounty for their murders, prosecutors said.

“Every election cycle tens of thousands of civil servants across the country work day and night… to prepare for, administer and tabulate elections,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite during a press conference. “During the 2020 election cycle and the events that followed, these unsung heroes came under unprecedented verbal assault for doing nothing more than their jobs.”

Stark was expected to hear in U.S. District Court in Austin, Tex. An indictment did not name the specific Georgia officials he allegedly threatened, but quoted his screed.

“Georgia Patriots it’s time for us to take back our state from these Lawless treasonous traitors. It’s time to invoke our Second Amendment right it’s time to put a bullet in the treasonous Chinese [Official A]. Then we work our way down to [Official B] the local and federal corrupt judges,” he allegedly wrote on Jan. 5, 2021. “We need to pay a visit to [Official C] and her family as well and put a bullet her behind the ears.”

“One good loyal Patriot deer hunter in camo and a rifle can send a very clear message to these corrupt governors.. militia up Georgia it’s time to spill blood,” he added, according to the indictment.

The national task force has fielded more than 850 complaints of threats against election workers and “dozens” of those have resulted in open investigations, the feds said.

“The Justice Department has a responsibility not only to protect the right to vote, but also to protect those who administer our voting systems from violence and illegal threats of violence,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.