Texas man cyberstalked woman who refused his romantic advances, feds say

A Texas man pleaded guilty to two counts of cyberstalking after he was accused of using hundreds of social media and phone accounts, and other electronic means to harass a woman, federal authorities said.

The messages Desmond Babloo Signh sent included “threats of death, bodily injury, sexualized violence, and racial slurs,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Maryland.

According to court records, Singh, 20, of Temple, Texas, knew the victim, identified as “A.B.,” because she was a former classmate of his older sister’s. A.B. and Singh’s sister were friends for one school year around 2013 or 2014 before Singh’s family moved from Maryland to Texas.

A.B. never knew Singh personally and was never in any kind of relationship with him, court records said.

Singh developed a romantic interest in A.B. in early 2020 and expressed his feelings around Valentine’s Day. She told him she wasn’t interested and asked him to stop contacting her, Singh’s plea agreement said.

After A.B. turned down Singh’s advances, he began the months-long cyberstalking effort against A.B. and G.D, someone he perceived to be a romantic rival, the plea agreement said.

Singh began harassing A.B. around April 18, 2020 and continued to do so until at least Nov. 24, 2020, the plea agreement said.

The threats he made also included sending A.B. graphic images of people hanging from nooses with pictures of A.B. and her family and friends superimposed onto them, court records said.

Many of these accounts included A.B.’s name and were made to look as though A.B. operated them, documents said.

A.B. pleaded with Singh to stop, documents said.

In May 2020, she told Singh that she would seek a no-contact order if he didn’t stop. He responded by ridiculing her and saying he was “genuinely never going to stop,” documents said.

Singh was also accused of “doxxing” A.B., or of posting personal information like her address, birth date, social media identities and other sensitive information online and urging other people to harass her. He was accused of hacking several of A.B.’s social media accounts, including her Snapchat and TikTok accounts, court documents said.

Singh was accused of harassing a person identified only as “G.D.” in a similar fashion, using social media accounts to harass G.D. by denigrating his character and appearance, court documents said. In one post on July 18, Singh posted a video of an unidentified person knocking on the front door of a Baltimore residence, where G.D. previously lived. Singh also posted the video to YouTube, using G.D.’s real name and former address and saying that he went there to fight him, documents said.

Singh, who is not in custody, faces a maximum sentence of up to 5 years in prison and three years of supervised release for each count of cyberstalking, the news release said.

His sentencing is scheduled to for April 5, 2022 in Baltimore.

