A Texas Man Died After His Girlfriend Allegedly Burned Him At A Gas Station

A Texas man has died after his girlfriend allegedly set him on fire at a gas station during a domestic violence incident. According to WFAA, 25-year-old Ricky Doyle was transported to a hospital in critical condition after he was burned on July 18 in Arlington, Texas. Doyle, who was burned across his body, died on Wednesday.

The woman, 24-year-old Breana Johnson, will now face a charge of murder, The Arlington Police Department announced.

25-year-old man dies after being set on fire at gas station by girlfriend. Investigators say she went inside the store and paid for $0.50 cents worth of gas. pic.twitter.com/iUebYO5Odn — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 5, 2022

When officers responded to the gas station on July 18, they found bystanders using fire extinguishers to help Doyle, who was then taken to the hospital.

Witnesses said Doyle and Johnson started arguing after arriving at the gas station in a Jeep. As the pair argued, Johnson allegedly pumped gasoline into the backseat of the Jeep where Doyle was sitting and intentionally ignited the car. After Doyle rushed out of the engulfed vehicle, Johnson got back into the Jeep and drove away from the scene, police said. The suspect was taken into custody the following day, facing one count of aggravated assault.

After Doyle’s death, police said Johnson’s charges have been upgraded to murder. She is being held at the Tarrant County jail.