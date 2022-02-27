Texas man extradited to New Mexico to face charges on alleged $200,000 fraud

Feb. 27—The First Judicial District Attorney's Office has extradited a Texas man to New Mexico to face felony fraud and conspiracy charges after he was accused of scamming a Los Alamos woman out of about $200,000.

Tiburcio Bazaldua, 67, of San Antonio, Texas, is accused of colluding with at least one other person on an elaborate scheme targeting the woman in 2020. His alleged accomplice, Diana Williams, was arrested in January, and her extradition is pending, the District Attorney's Office said.

Bazaldua is scheduled to be arraigned March 3 in state District Court. If convicted of both felony counts, he faces up to 12 years in prison.

A Santa Fe defense attorney appointed to represent him last month in Los Alamos County Magistrate Court didn't respond to calls seeking comment.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies wrote in an email the case originated in San Antonio but officials there declined to follow through after determining the crime had occurred in New Mexico. Federal prosecutors also reviewed the case but didn't pursue it.

"Only [the Los Alamos Police Department] followed through for the victim," Carmack-Altwies wrote. "This case is an example of how financial crimes can rival violent crimes in severity. The scheme was intended to rob victims of all their available assets.

"While some victims lost enough that the federal authorities became involved, this victim was at risk of falling through the cracks," she added.

The Los Alamos woman told police in September 2020 she had been contacted the previous month by a woman named Marie Gomez, who said her identity had been stolen and was being used to send money to drug cartels in Colombia, according to an arrest warrant affidavit Los Alamos police filed in November.

According to the affidavit, Gomez initially told the woman she needed to send money for attorney's fees to clear her name. Then Gomez allegedly claimed the woman's identity had been used to rent a vehicle found near the Texas border. Authorities believed someone had been killed in the vehicle, Gomez told the woman, and she would be placed in federal prison if she didn't send money to prove to the government she was cooperating and wasn't supporting cartels.

Story continues

"None of these statements were true," Los Alamos police Sgt. James Rodriguez wrote in the affidavit.

The woman spoke on the phone with several people claiming to be federal investigators or U.S. Treasury employees, according to court records. They warned her they were deactivating her Medicare and Social Security numbers to prevent them from being used to funnel money to the cartel and said she should send them money from her account for safekeeping until the case was closed.

The woman followed their instructions. She sent a cashier's check for $199,943 by FedEx to Bazaldua at a Texas address provided by the people claiming to be federal workers, Rodriguez wrote in the affidavit.

Bazaldua deposited the check in a newly created bank account Sept. 11, 2020, and withdrew about $1,800 over the next few weeks, the affidavit said. He closed the account Sept. 22 and had the bank write him a cashier's check for the balance.

A fraud investigator from Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union in San Antonio contacted Bazaldua that day to discuss "possible fraud involving a wire transfer," the detective wrote. A woman who identified herself as Williams got on the line and said she was Bazaldua's niece and had helped him with business affairs.

The pair gave conflicting and shifting stories about where the money had come from, according to the affidavit; at one point, they said it was an inheritance sent from a relative in California to help them start a T-shirt business.

When a white-collar crime detective from the San Antonio Police Department asked Williams in December 2020 where the money was, "she never answered the questions but did state that it was divided into two $58,000 checks and deposited into accounts," the affidavit said. "She never confirms where the money was sent or deposited."

Rodriguez used interviews and video footage obtained by authorities and the bank in San Antonio to connect Bazaldua and Williams to the Los Alamos woman's check.

Carmack-Altwies said to her knowledge, the woman's money has not been recovered.

It took local officials nearly a year to build a case strong enough to bring Bazaldua to New Mexico to face the charges.

Carmack-Altwies said a pause on grand jury proceedings amid the coronavirus pandemic required prosecutors to hold a preliminary hearing to charge Bazaldua and he had to be present for the proceeding. When he failed to appear, she said, her office was able to extradite him from Texas.

Bazaldua made his first appearance before Los Alamos Magistrate Pat Casados in January, court records show.

Casados was prepared to release him on a $20,000 bond and conditions prohibiting him from possessing firearms or other weapons, consuming alcohol, and consuming, purchasing or possessing illegal drugs. He also would have had to submit to drug tests, court records show.

But Bazaldua declined to post the bond or challenge it.

"He has remained incarcerated after waiving his option for pre-trial release because he did not believe he would be able to follow the conditions of release as ordered," a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office wrote in an email.