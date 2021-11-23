Texas man to face trial for attempted homicide in Monaca

.

BEAVER — A Texas man will face trial in Beaver County Court for charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and risking a catastrophe.

Bayron Paz, 28, had all his charges held for court this week at a preliminary hearing before District Judge Joseph Schafer.

Paz is charged with shooting another man twice in the legs in the parking lot of P-Dub's Sports Bar & Grille in Monaca, just after midnight on Nov. 7.

He remains lodged in the Beaver County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to online court records.

