Texas man faces murder charge after his grandmother is found dead in her apartment

A grandson of a 68-year-old Abilene, Texas woman was in custody Tuesday and accused of killing her, according to Abilene police.

The body of Judi Jones was found just after 8 a.m. Monday in her Abilene apartment.

Abilene police had gone to the scene after a family member found Jones in the apartment in the 5200 block of Alamo Drive in Abilene, the Camelot Apartments.

Detectives determined that Jones had died from “apparent trauma,” according to an Abilene police news release.

Shortly after an investigation began, detectives arrested her grandson, Joel Rakesh Laundre Thomas, 31, of Abilene.

Detectives did not release any details on how Jones was killed or a motive for the homicide.

Thomas was in the Taylor County Jail in Abilene on Tuesday and faces a charge of murder.