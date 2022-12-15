Texas man facing charges after threatening Boston Children’s doctor for transgender patients

A Texas man is facing up to five years of jail time after threatening a Boston Children’s Hospital doctor that cared for transgender patients.

Mathew Jordan Lindner, 38, of Comfort, Texas allegedly left a threatening voicemail for the doctor at the Boston-based National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center, telling them they would burn and had “signed their own ticket.”

Linder was arrested on December 2 and was released on bond by a US Magistrate Judge in San Antonio.

The Texas man is due to appear in federal court in Boston on December 22.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, the charge of interstate transmission of threatening communication provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

In September the FBI announced the arrest of a Westfield woman, for allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital, where doctors and staffers had been facing harassment and threats of violence over its surgical program for transgender youths. Nothing suspicious was found during the investigation and no one was hurt.

