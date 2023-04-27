Texas man fatally shot fake parking lot attendant for scamming him out of $40, then chowed down on burgers with date

A Texas man nonchalantly continued his date after fatally shooting a fake parking attendant who had scammed him out of $40, authorities said Thursday.

The date later turned him in once she found out what had happened as she waited for him in a Houston restaurant across the street.

Erick Aguirre, 29, appeared in court Thursday to face murder charges in the death of Elliot Nix, 46, on April 11. Aguirre’s bond was set at $200,000.

The couple on the date had parked separately near a downtown Houston restaurant when Nix walked up, said he was a parking lot attendant and charged them each $20, police said in a probable cause affidavit. A restaurant employee later informed the couple that Nix was a scammer who did not work at the parking lot.

It was then that Aguirre ran back to his car, grabbed a pistol and went after Nix, according to a nearby smoke shop employee who spoke with police. While both men exited his view, the employee heard a gunshot, after which he saw Aguirre “nonchalantly walking back to his car with the gun in his hand.”

The hangry man then stashed the firearm in his car and went back inside the restaurant to join his dinner companion for burgers — a date that lasted well into the evening, police said. Aguirre told the woman “he had just scared the guy and everything was fine,” according to the affidavit.

However, Nix died later at a hospital.

The woman did not get wind of what really happened until the next day, when Houston police released surveillance images and said the pair were wanted for questioning, attorney Rick DeToto told KPRC. That’s when she called police.

“She knows that he was upset, and he went after the person that allegedly scammed them, but they went to have dinner and at some point, the defendant said he was uncomfortable with the restaurant and they left,” DeToto told the outlet. “She wanted to do the right thing. She wanted to make sure that she came forward and told the police what she knew.”

Aguirre was already on probation for aggravated assault elsewhere in South Texas at the time, KTRK-TV reported. He was arrested on April 15 in Aransas County and extradited back to Harris County, where he was booked into jail on Tuesday.

