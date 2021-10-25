Texas man who fatally shot Moroccan man in unfamiliar car in driveway charged with murder

A Texas man who reacted to an unknown car in his driveway by fatally shooting the driver was charged last week with murder.

Terry Duane Turner, 65, was arrested Friday and charged with murdering Adil Dghoughi, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies had responded to reports of a shooting in Martindale, about 40 miles south of downtown Austin, at around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 and found Dghoughi had been shot in his car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Turner told police that he had woken up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom, and saw a car he wasn't familiar with in his driveway, NBC affiliate KXAN reported, citing an affidavit.

Adil Dghoughi. (KXAN)

Turner said the car's headlights were off, and he went to get his gun. When he came back to check on the car, the headlights were back on and the car “began to rapidly accelerate in reverse," the affidavit said. Turner chased the car, broke the driver's side window with his gun and then shot through it.

When he called police, he said: “I just killed a guy” and “tried to pull a gun at me, I shot.”

Police did not find a gun inside the Dghoughi's Audi.

Dghoughi had immigrated to the U.S. from Morocco in 2013 and earned a master’s degree in financial analysis from Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island, according to Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), which is advocating for a thorough investigation into his killing.

After Turner's arrest, CAIR-Austin Executive Director Faizan Syed said: “We welcome the arrest, but our work is not done. We will continue to advocate for justice for the family of Adil Dghoughi and for all the families in Texas and nationwide impacted by gun violence.”

“Stand your ground laws across our nation have a history of being used to commit legal violence against people of color,” Syed said. “This incident is tragic to the family who lost a loved one under suspicious circumstances. We call for an independent and transparent investigation into the killing of Mr. Dghoughi, who was unarmed and in his car when shot.”

CAIR hosted a vigil for Dghoughi outside of the Texas Capitol Building in Austin on Saturday. A GoFundMe for his family has raised $45,000.

Turner posted bail and was released, Kyle McConnell, a patrol lieutenant with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, told NBC News on Monday.

CAIR and Dghoughi's family expressed their frustration that it had taken more than a week to arrest Turner.

“Why did it take them 10-days to make the arrest," his brother, Othmane Dghoughi, told KXAN.

Othmane Dghoughi said the family believes his brother might have gotten lost while driving from Austin to his girlfriend's home in Maxwell, just north of Martindale.