Texas man filmed himself molesting a 1-year-old, cops say. He was brought back to Broward

When a woman asked to use a man’s phone so her son could play games, she happened upon inappropriate videos involving him and her 1-year-old child, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies say.

Moises Perez Lopez, 28, hasn’t lived in Florida for more than a year, but deputies tracked him down in Texas. He was brought back to Broward in cuffs Sunday to face charges stemming from recording child pornography in early 2020.

Detectives say Perez Lopez was living in Del Rio, in Val Verde County. He is now being held in Broward County Jail with no bond.

He was charged with one count of lewd or lascivious molestation on a minor under 12, three counts of sexual performance by a child and three counts of possession of child pornography.

In April 2020, a woman reported to the BSO that a man she knew molested her son.

The women told deputies that while borrowing his phone so her son could play on it, she found found two videos of Perez Lopez molesting her son, the report says.

In these videos, it sounded like Perez Lopez was speaking to someone out of frame in Spanish, detectives say.

There was also a video of Perez Lopez asking inappropriate sexual questions of a 4-year-old, whom deputies say he was acquainted with, according to the warrant.

A search warrant for his phone was issued a few days later. Detectives collected the videos and pictures described by the women.

The court ordered Perez Lopez to not have any contact with minors under 18 years old, and he also cannot have a device with internet access, including smartphones.