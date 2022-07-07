Texas man found with 50 pounds of pot, cash on I-76 'not a good criminal' his lawyer says

Jeff Saunders, Record-Courier
·4 min read
Judge's gavel
Judge's gavel

A Texas man who was arrested after he was found with about 50 pounds of marijuana and nearly $150,000 in cash during a Portage County traffic stop will be able to return home with his family following his sentencing on Tuesday.

Judge Becky Doherty ordered five years of probation, the first year under intensive supervision, for Andrew M. Lefaive, 32, during his sentencing in Portage County Common Pleas Court. Lefaive's parents and sibling were present and Doherty said the oversight of Lefaive's probation is expected to be transferred to Texas authorities.

Portage County: Portage APL says animals rescued from Mogadore home need a lot of care

Akron: Dozens arraigned on charges from Jayland Walker police shooting protests

Prior to the sentencing, Lefaive's lawyer told the judge his client wasn't cut out for a life of crime.

"He's not made to be a criminal. He's not a good criminal," Ian Friedman said. "The reason I say that is when he was pulled over, he was very cooperative, he admitted to everything, to the marijuana in the car. But then when he gets back to the jail, probably about eight hours of good conversation with him admitting everything and doing everything that a defense lawyer wouldn't want him to do. There he was, talking, talking and talking."

Lefaive also addressed the court.

"It is with great regret that I stand here today admitting my wrongdoings to you, to law enforcement and the people of Ohio and my family," Lefaive told Doherty before she sentenced him. "I let temptation get the better of me in a moment of selfish weakness in such a way I thought would do no harm. But as a result, it resulted in quite the opposite."

Lefaive also specifically mentioned the Portage County Sheriff's Office and the prosecutors on his case during his apologies and said he would strive not to let anyone down in the future.

Lefaive arrested during traffic stop

The sheriff's office said the suspected marijuana and cash were found sealed in packages in large bags in the bed of the pickup truck Lefaive was driving after he was stopped for a marked lanes violation on Interstate 76 eastbound, west of Route 44, at about 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 2. The sheriff's office estimated the value of the marijuana at $150,000 to $200,000.

A grand jury indicted Lefaive on charges of trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both second-degree felonies, and fourth-degree felony receiving proceeds derived from the commission of an offense subject to forfeiture. All three charges came with specifications which, along with the fourth-degree felony, are in connection with Lefaive being found with $148,784 in cash.

The sheriff’s office said it is believed that the seizure was the largest in Portage County history. The marijuana was destroyed and the money forfeited to the sheriff's office.

Rootstown: Rootstown man gets 54 months in prison for sexually abusing girl starting when she was 8

Aurora: Charges added in Aurora car vs. motorcycle crash that killed two in April

'It appears he's got a lot going for him'

In a plea deal, Lefaive pleaded guilty in April to third-degree felony trafficking in marijuana, which was amended down from the second-degree felony trafficking charge, and prosecutors agreed not to prosecute him on the other charges.

Friedman said there is nothing to suggest in Lefaive's background that he would continue committing crimes or would violate probation requirements.

"The big question is, why," said Friedman. "It appears he's got a lot going for him and before I go forward, I would like to show you just how much support he has."

Friedman then pointed out Lefaive's father, mother and brother, who had flown from Texas and his sister, who had come from Washington, D.C.

"It's not like they live five minutes away," Friedman said.

Friedman said that during the COVID pandemic, Lefaive had become unemployed and was having trouble getting another job.

"Someone made him an offer at the time that sounded unreasonable, but sounded as though, obviously, it was enough to cause him to stray from what he had and get some money to get by," said Friedman.

Lefaive expressed gratitude during his comments.

"I want to thank God for watching out for me that night and the officers on the roadside the night of my arrest," he said, adding, "I'm meant, as we all are, to be a good person and do good things."

Doherty told Lefaive that she believes this was a case of "bad judgement."

"I certainly hope you can turn this into a positive," she said. "None of us know where you would have ended up had you not been stopped that night. You may have just gotten away with it and may have continued to do it and may have been successful as a criminal. But I tend to believe what Mr. Friedman says, that your not very good at it. You're just not good at it, which should tell you something. That's not where you should be."

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Man found with marijuana and nearly $150,000 on I-76 gets probation

Recommended Stories

  • Man sentenced in death of undercover detective, informant

    A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for a botched robbery that ended with the fatal shooting of an undercover Cleveland detective and his informant. Kevin Robinson, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts each of aggravated murder and robbery, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. Robinson was 17 when detective James Skernivitz, 53, and informant Scott Dingess, 50, were killed Sept. 3, 2020, while they were in an unmarked car preparing for a drug operation.

  • Suns trade for Hawks big Landale, free-agent wing Okogie agrees to one-year deal

    The Athletic first reported on Saturday that Phoenix acquired the Hawks center in exchange for cash. Okogie played for Minnesota last season.

  • Good news comes to Virginia medical cannabis patients to start the month

    As of July 1, Virginia marijuana laws make it easier for patients to get their medicine.

  • Facing labour shortages, Germany sweetens immigration offer

    Germany will allow some 130,000 resident foreigners to regularize their immigration status and create new incentives for skilled workers to come from abroad amid unprecedented labour shortages that are contributing to spiralling inflation. The new immigration law, the first of three planned for the coming year, comes as wage demands reach levels not seen in decades and as the giant engineering groups that power Europe's largest economy plead for more immigration. "We want to create a modern immigration law," said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on Wednesday.

  • What ceiling? Micah Parsons discusses loft goals for he and Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

    Micah Parsons discussed the duo he hopes Trevon Diggs and he can be, setting goals to eclipse the league's current best. | From @CDBurnett7

  • ‘November Rain’: The Story Behind Guns N’ Roses’ Epic Power Ballad

    Axl Rose unleashed his sensitive side on this massive hit that was years in the making.

  • Cold case murder defendant gets 38-year sentence

    A man was sentenced to decades in prison for a 2016 murder in New Castle County.

  • Police officer who killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice is hired as cop in Pennsylvania

    ‘I was under the understanding, through our police committee and our Borough president, that they did an extensive background check on him,’ mayor says

  • Let Phaedra Parks Back on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ Cowards!

    PeacockIn the fourth episode of Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Phaedra Parks asserts: “I always understand the assignment and I always come prepared for the job.” It’s an overused turn of phrase, but one that distinctly applies to her in particular. As a former cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta and on the second season of Peacock’s spin-off show, Parks has proven time and time again that she’s one of the greatest housewives to ever grace the franchise.Whether

  • 13 Best Places to Retire for Golf Lovers

    From Florida to Hawaii, these destinations are home to the best golf courses.

  • The patriotic Virgin: How Mary's been marshaled for religious nationalism and military campaigns

    A mural in Kyiv depicts the Virgin Mary cradling a U.S.-made anti-tank weapon, a Javelin, which is considered a symbol of Ukraine's defense against Russia. AP Photo/Efrem LukatskyEver since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, analysts picking apart Vladimir Putin’s motives and messaging about the war have looked to religion for some of the answers. Putin’s nationalist vision paints Russia as a defender of traditional Christian values against a liberal, secular West. Putin’s Ru

  • Buffalo Mass Shooting Suspect Will Appear In State Court Today!

    Peyton Gendron, who has been charged with killing 10 Black people at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York is scheduled to appear Thursday at a state hearing. It is set to take place at 2 p.m. in Erie County Court. The suspect has pleaded not guilty to a 25-count indictment, which includes 10 first-degree murder charges and three attempted murder charges.

  • ‘Thor’ Star Tessa Thompson Says Being Open About Her Bisexuality Has Helped Fans Come Out

    SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains discussions about some scenes and storylines in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” In “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is now King Valkyrie of New Asgard. However, she has not found her queen. “You know, she’s flirty,” Thompson tells me on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast.” […]

  • Did Tesla Lose the EV Crown? Here’s What to Know.

    BYD, backed by Warren Buffett, sold more electric cars than Tesla during the first six months of the year, but that doesn’t mean it has sold the most battery-only electric vehicles. By comparison, Tesla (TSLA) delivered almost 565,000 vehicles in the first half of the year. In the second quarter, Tesla delivered 254,695 cars, a drop of 18% compared with first-quarter deliveries of 310,048, but June had the highest vehicle production in any month in Tesla’s history, according to the company.

  • Former NHL defenceman Bryan Marchment dies at 53

    Bryan Marchment played 926 NHL games for 10 different teams before retiring in 2006.

  • Photos: Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug possession and smuggling, Russian media say

    WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been jailed for nearly five months, pleads guilty to drug charges, according to Russian media.

  • Agent: Top NHL goalie prospect sent to Russian military base

    Philadelphia Flyers goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov, who reportedly was picked up by law enforcement in Russia last week ahead of a planned move to the U.S., is now at a remote military base in northern Russia, his agent said Tuesday. The agent, J.P. Barry, spoke with The Associated Press amid speculation about Fedotov's well-being. The situation raised fresh concerns over whether Russian players will be willing or able to join National Hockey League teams that draft them this week as the war in Ukraine continues.

  • Beyond Mexican Pizza: Taco Bell Drops Another Menu Item

    Before the covid pandemic few Americans talked much about the "supply chain." Now, the supply chain has become something on the tip of a lot of people's tongues largely dating back to early in the pandemic when toilet paper was in short supply. Restaurant Brands International's Burger King and McDonald's have both had to limit sales of french fries in some markets.

  • Man alleging assault during white supremacist march seeks answers about police response

    Man alleging assault during white supremacist march seeks answers about police response

  • Former Construction Worker Sentenced For 2006 Rape After Genetic Genealogy Links DNA To Him

    An Indiana man was sentenced to 17 years in an Ohio prison after DNA linked him to the 2006 rape of a university student. Lloyd Wendell Ailes, 59, pleaded guilty in May to multiple charges related to the rape and robbery of a 21-year-old student at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, according to NBC Cincinnati affiliate WLWT. On Thursday, a Butler County judge ruled that Ailes must serve the next 17 years behind bars, with just over 200 days credit for time served, as reported by Fox affiliate WX