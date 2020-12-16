Texas man found in bed with dead bodies after allegedly killing wife, children

The children’s bodies were wrapped in blankets and comforters beside their mother.

Officers in Texas discovered a gruesome scene when they entered a home in Copperas Cove.

Bryan Richardson, 27 was found lying in bed with his wife and two children’s deceased bodies when Copperas Cove police discovered them. According to KWTX news, Richardson is now being held on a $2.25 million bond.

The children’s bodies were wrapped in blankets and comforters beside their mother, who has been identified as Kiera Michelle Ware. The oldest child was a pre-K student at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy.

Bryan Richardson, 27 Photo: KWTX

Rhonda Burnell, the Director of Behavioral Support at CCISD, issued a statement saying,

“We are providing additional counseling services and resources to both students and staff to assist them in dealing with this loss. We will continue to assess the needs of the students and provide developmentally appropriate support and services. Parents may contact the school if they would like their children to receive counseling services.”

Police officers were responding to a wellness check at 1301 Fairbanks Street at the request of Kiera Michelle Ware’s brother. Officers and the brother approached the home around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

An officer was able to enter the home through a window and discovered “a large amount of blood on the kitchen and living room floors.” They also found a small dog lying in blood.

Officers also discovered a corner room with a locked door that had a “large pool of blood on the floor just outside the door.”

Upon entering, they discovered Richardson covered in blood lying next to his slain family. He also had what officers say appear to be three self-inflicted lacerations on his left arm. When they asked him what happened, he replied that he didn’t know.

On a table, officers found an empty six-pack of beer, a bottle of the antidepressant, Trazodone, and a bloody kitchen knife.

During his booking, police asked Richardson if he was worried about losing his job, wife, and children. he responded with, “I already lost all of those.”

