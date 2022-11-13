Texas man found clutching gun while asleep in running car with several thousand fentanyl pills: police

A Texas man in possession of several thousand fentanyl pills was arrested in El Paso, Texas, after officers found him asleep behind the wheel of his car while holding a gun, according to police.

Jevshua Muniz, 35, is facing charges of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He was allegedly found asleep in his car facing traffic in eastern El Paso around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Officers woke him up and searched his car, where they found the fentanyl pills.

Pictures released by the El Paso Police Department showed cash and thousands of fentanyl pills in more than a dozen plastic bags.

Muniz is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $202,000 bond.