Texas man gained access to officer's firearm, shot her in the leg prior to being killed

Chief of Police Shannon Bagley answers questions regarding Thursday's officer involved shooting during a press conference at the Battle Creek Police Department on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

BATTLE CREEK — A 29-year-old Texas man charged a female Battle Creek police officer inside a downtown coffee shop, gained access to her firearm during the struggle and shot her prior to being killed by another responding officer Thursday afternoon, Battle Creek Police Chief Shannon Bagley confirmed Friday.

Officers responded to Café Rica, 62 E. Michigan Ave., and twice tased Dario Agudelo of San Antonio, Texas, to no effect prior to the lethal use of force, body camera footage released by police Friday showed. The female officer can be heard shouting "he just shot my gun," in the video seconds before another officer shoots Agudelo, stopping the altercation.

Agudelo received medical treatment at the scene and was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The female officer was taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. She sustained a single gunshot wound to the leg; Bagley said the department remained hopeful she would be released later in the day Friday.

Both the female officer and the officer who shot Agudelo have been placed on administrative leave. The investigation has been turned over to the Michigan State Police, as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

"This is a horrific situation; we wish that it had not occurred," Bagley told reporters during a press conference Friday morning. "All things considered, we’re sorry that there was a loss of life but we also feel very blessed that the officer is going to be fine. Yeah, it's a tough day ... We're glad and happy, all things considered, how it turned out, as tragic as it is."

Police were called to Café Rica, 62 E. Michigan Ave. in Battle Creek at 3:42 p.m. Thursday for a report of an unwanted person. The incident resulted in a police officer being shot and the suspect fatally shot by another office.

Battle Creek officers initially responded to Café Rica at 9 a.m. Thursday on a report of an unwanted subject inside the coffee shop. The subject, later identified as Agudelo, "was exhibiting behavior that was concerning to management," Bagley explained, and had been asked to leave the establishment.

When officers arrived, he left without incident.

Six hours later, at approximately 3 p.m., police were alerted that Agudelo allegedly assaulted someone on North Monroe Street, near the W.K. Kellogg House.

While officers were searching for Agudelo, he returned to Café Rica at approximately 3:30 p.m. Management immediately requested police to respond due to continued concerns about Agudelo's behavior.

The female officer entered the coffee shop and found Agudelo seated at a table. He was initially compliant, but as the officer attempted to handcuff him, he began to resist.

In the body camera footage, Agudelo can repeatedly be heard saying, "I don’t want to get arrested ... I don’t want to get shot ... I don’t want to go to jail ... I don’t want to be detained."

Body camera footage released by the Battle Creek Police Department Friday shows Dario Agudelo, 29, of San Antonio, Texas, charging at a Battle Creek police officer and reaching for her firearm during an altercation inside of Café Rica Thursday afternoon. Agudelo gained access to the firearm, shooting the officer in the leg before being shot and killed by another responding officer.

The officer attempted to tase Agudelo; however "it had no effect," Bagley told reporters Friday.

Agudelo then rushed the officer, reaching both hands for her firearm as he knocked her to the ground and attempted to disarm her.

"Patrons inside the establishment rushed to the officer’s aid and attempted to assist her," Bagley explained. "As backup officers were arriving, they observed Mr. Agudelo on top of, and fighting, with the officer."

One of the backup officers attempted to tase Agudelo, but it had no effect. During the struggle, Agudelo continued to attempt to disarm the officer, ultimately shooting her in the leg.

The female officer can be heard shouting "he just shot my gun," in the video. One of the backup officers then shot Agudelo to stop the altercation.

Agudelo was relatively new to the Battle Creek area, Bagley indicated Friday. Police had made a few contacts with him prior to Thursday's shooting, but "nothing of significance," according to Bagley.

The police chief said he was proud of the officers for how they handled the situation Thursday.

"They were fantastic," Bagley said. "Their professionalism and how they responded to a very just tragic and horrific situation is commendable."

Café Rica owners Jackson and Tristan Bredehoft, in a Facebook post Thurday night, announced the coffee shop would be closed Friday and through the weekend after the shooting.

"We are in shock of the whole situation and deeply saddened with a loss of life and gun shot injury that has occurred," Tristan Bredehoft, co-owner of Café Rica, told the Enquirer Thursday night. "Our staff is physically safe and unharmed. We will be taking every step possible to take care of the physical and mental health of our staff and public at this time."

