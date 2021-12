The Daily Beast

Aurora Police DepartmentA man who identified himself as an agent for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement showed up at the home of an immigrant family in Aurora, Colorado, this month and demanded to speak with the couple’s 7-year-old daughter.Before the family could notice that the supposed federal agent was wearing an ankle monitor, the man strong-armed his way into the home and took the little girl into a bedroom alone—where police say he sexually assaulted her.The man was no ICE agent, bu