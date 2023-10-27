Texas man had more than $1 million in drugs in MS Coast traffic stop, cops say

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges nearly a year after authorities in Harrison County pulled him over in a traffic stop and seized more than 22 kilos of cocaine.

The street value of the cocaine that authorities seized in the vehicle of Donald Lamont Griffin during a Nov. 7, 2022, stop is valued at more than $1 million., according to federal authorities.

Griffin, of Huto, Texas, pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and another count of conspiracy to distribute the drugs.

Griffin was taken into custody after a police K-9 detected the drugs in the car, and authorities seized them.

Griffin is facing a maximum sentence of life if convicted on each charge.

U.S. Attorney Todd Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi and DEA special agent in charge Brad Byerley announced the guilty plea.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

According to the DEA, cocaine is a powerful and addictive stimulant, and the drug is often mixed with other drugs. Including stimulants when it is sold on the streets.