Texas man held on $500,000 full cash bond

Apr. 21—ANDERSON — A Texas man is being held on a $500,000 full cash bond after, authorities say, he attacked a state trooper, stole the trooper's car, and drove 140 miles per hour in a police chase before crashing it in Anderson.

Phillip L. Hurley, 30, told Magistrate Judge Jason Childers on Tuesday the address he listed on his court paperwork was for the "last correctional facility" where he stayed. The address belongs to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles in Austin, Texas.

Childers granted a request for an elevated bond saying Hurley posed a safety risk to the community and was a flight risk. He also granted a 72-hour extension of Hurley's initial hearing for the filing of charges.

Possible charges against Hurley include Level 3 felony robbery, Level 5 felony robbery, Level 5 felony battery against a public safety officer, Level 6 felony strangulation, Level 6 felony auto theft, and Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

Hurley appeared in video court with a bandage on his left arm and his right hand appeared to be in a brace. He told Childers he was formerly employed in Texas, but that he had "probably lost that."

Indiana State Trooper Johnathan Troyer discovered Hurley inside an abandoned vehicle on Interstate 69 near the 206 mile marker, according to an affidavit of probable cause by ISP Mark Hanna III.

Hanna said traffic camera video footage captured Troyer's interactions with Hurley who ran back and forth across travel lanes from Troyer before he was tased.

Hurley broke free from Troyer while he was being handcuffed and the two men began fighting.

"In his interview, Trooper Troyer stated that at one point in the struggle Hurley's forearm was across his neck and throat," according to the affidavit. "Trooper Troyer stated he could not breathe during this part of the altercation."

When a second officer arrived, Hurley jumped into Troyer's vehicle and drove away with the rear emergency lights still activated, according to the affidavit.

A police chase ensued with speeds reaching 140 miles per hour before Hurley exited I-69 to Scatterfield Road, according to the affidavit. Hurley then ran a red light and struck two vehicles at the intersection of 53rd Street and Scatterfield Road.

McDonald's surveillance video showed Hurley run into the restaurant parking lot and try to get into three different vehicles in the drive-thru line before he was dragged by the third vehicle as it left the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

Hurley was taken into custody by the Anderson Police Department and transported to a local hospital for treatment, Hanna said.

The 72-hour extension of Hurley's initial hearing for formal charges to be filed by the Madison County Prosecutor's Office expires at 1 p.m. Friday.

