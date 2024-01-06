Texas man held woman captive in his garage for years: police
Lee Carter, 52, is charged with aggravated kidnapping after he allegedly held a woman captive in his home for years, according to Harris County court documents obtained by FOX 26 Houston.
Lee Carter, 52, is charged with aggravated kidnapping after he allegedly held a woman captive in his home for years, according to Harris County court documents obtained by FOX 26 Houston.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Texans at Colts game.
Get the mascara that Wonder Woman herself calls "the one".
The young forward and his coach are seemingly in a good place.
The 2024 awards season kicks off this weekend with the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Yahoo Finance was invited to Bowling Green, Ky., to get an exclusive look at the first-ever Corvette E-Ray rolling off the assembly line.
The five winners of AARP's Purpose Prize have improved the world around them and found new purpose themselves.
One of the hottest new releases at Amazon, these high-end cans come with an equally high-end discount. Score them for $170 off.
Tax prep fees jumped to an average of $218 for new clients in 2023, a 25% jump from 2021. Experts attributed the fee increases to staff shortages at accounting firms.
A 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback GTS in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Hiking aficionados and moms are also turning to these affordable boots to make it through these wet and cold winters.
The alleged incident reportedly occurred when the team was competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Two stray dogs that have been attacking cars at a Houston car lot have been captured and could be adopted. And they have an excuse: cats.
The American Express Gold Card is an excellent option for travelers who want to maximize their food spending at home and away.
Brantley was a five-time All-Star and part of the Astros' 2022 World Series-winning team.
Bachelor Nation is no stranger to La Quinta Resort & Club, the venue where "The Golden Wedding" was held.
Increased playing time and hot streaks have put these players in position to contribute immediately to fantasy basketball rosters. Check out our full list of waiver wire suggestions.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Whether you're looking for some capacious cookery to feed a big family or a compact pot for a solo dweller, now's the chance to score a well-made piece that will last a lifetime.
Southern Methodist University, the latest Group of Five program to elevate to the Power Five next year with its jump to the ACC, is at the heart of a CFP money fight.
For two years, Netflix subscribers have been able to download tons of mobile games, all included for free with their subscription. Netflix has developed more than 75 mobile games, boasting popular IPs like Grand Theft Auto, Love Is Blind, Monument Valley and Oxenfree, among many others. Now, Netflix could potentially be exploring ways to generate revenue from its gaming business, a recent report suggests.