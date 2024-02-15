Michigan Avenue is roped off Thursday afternoon as Battle Creek police investigate a fatal shooting near Café Rica.

BATTLE CREEK — A 29-year-old Texas man is dead following a shooting in downtown involving Battle Creek police officers Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to Café Rica, 62 E. Michigan Ave., at 3:42 p.m. Thursday for a report of a suspicious person. During the response, a female police officer received a gunshot wound to the leg during a physical altercation with the suspect, the Battle Creek Police Department confirmed in a news release.

The female officer was taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Another officer responding to the call shot the suspect and stopped the altercation, police said. The suspect received medical treatment at the scene and was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Michigan State Police and the Battle Creek Crime Lab will assist with the investigation. The officer who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, police said.

Residents are urged to avoid Michigan Avenue between Division Street and Capital Avenue as the investigation continues.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Texas man killed, Battle Creek police officer injured in downtown shooting