Texas man killed in Saturday night crash on busy Middletown road

Jan. 31—MIDDLETOWN — The Butler County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash Saturday night in Middletown.

Rodolfo Salazar-Monroy, 61, of San Antonio, Texas, died from multiple traumatic injuries, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner's office.

Police responded at 5:49 p.m. Saturday to North Verity Parkway and Access 1. Salazar-Monroy, the driver of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash that remains under investigation by the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) and Middletown police.

So far this year, there have been 62 fatal accidents and 64 people have died in Ohio, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Last year, 1,245 people were killed on Ohio roads, down slightly from the previous two years, the state patrol recorded.

Here is a breakdown of people killed on Ohio roads:

2018: 1,068

2019: 1,155

2020: 1,230

2021: 1,356

2022: 1,275